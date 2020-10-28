This $25 Anker USB-C Hub turns one port into five

You have a laptop with a USB-C port, but all you have are standard USB cords and drives all over the place. What’s a beleaguered laptop user to do? Amazon to the rescue with a solid price on a 5-in-1 Anker USB-C Hub for $25, down from the usual $33. It’s not clear when the sale price will end.

This hub is a sleek candy bar-style peripheral instead of the usual flat rectangle. That makes it more portable (and honestly, it looks better). Anker includes three USB 3.0 ports at USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds, one HDMI port, and one ethernet port. It’s got a little bit of everything—except for device charging, which this hub doesn’t support.

That ethernet connection supports up to 1Gbps speeds, which Anker says is capable of streaming 4K video at 30Hz. The company also says the aluminum outer shell dissipates heat to keep all those connections cool, and the braided nylon cable can withstand up to 2,000 bends.

Anker has done some testing with this peripheral and says it works with MacBook and MacBook Pro models between 2017-2020, the MacBook Air from 2018-2020, the iPad Pro from 2018 through 2020, Dell’s XPS laptops, and Google’s Pixelbook laptops between 2017-2019. It should work with pretty much any laptop with a USB-C port; however, the hub does not work with the Nintendo Switch or Apple’s USB SuperDrive, Anker says.

[Today’s deal: Anker 5-in-1 USB-C hub for $25 on Amazon.]