24-hour phone sale: Samsung, LG, and Motorola deals for every budget

If you're on the hunt for a new handset, swing by Amazon's 1-day sale on Motorola, Samsung, and LG phones. What's great about this sale is there are options in multiple price ranges, and for both locked and unlocked phones. Anyone looking for an Android phone should take a good look at Amazon's sale today, which ends just before midnight on Thursday, Pacific time.

First up, we have the unlocked Moto G Stylus for $195. That’s $45 to $50 off recent pricing, and a solid price all around for this $300 MSRP handset. This phone features a 6.4-inch screen, 128GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, a built-in stylus, 48 megapixel “triple camera system,” and a 4,000mAh battery. It’s a solid phone for the price, but note that it does not have NFC.

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Samsung Galaxy A10e prepaid smartphone is $50. This phone is locked to Simple Mobile, which runs on T-Mobile’s network, and there’s a Net10 locked version as well—Net10 uses a combination of Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon towers. This phone has 32GB of storage, with an SD card slot for up to 512GB additional storage. The screen is 5.83 inches with 720-by-1560 resolution, and again this is an NFC-less phone.

Finally, for those who are tired of smartphones or want something simpler for a family member, there’s an LG Classic Flip for $20. This prepaid flip phone is locked to TracFone (also uses multiple networks like Net10), it has a 2.8-inch display and limited options for apps.

There’s a lot more to this sale, including the LG Q70 (unlocked) for $283. And if you’re willing to spend more—but much less today—to hop onto the bleeding edge of cellular technology, an unlocked, folding Motorola Razr 5G is on sale for $995, down from the usual $1,400.

