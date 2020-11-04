Get thousands of dollars' worth of CompTIA certificate training for just $69

The IT field is expected to face significant job growth in the coming years. If you’ve dreamed of a career in technology, then there’s never been a better time to start training. And, good news, you don’t necessarily have to attend school and get a degree in order to do that. All you really need is a certificate or two, which is what The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle is designed to help you with.

This package is ideal for anyone that wants to train for a career in IT. It includes 14 beginner-friendly courses, valued at $3,486, that prepare students for a career as an IT pro. They’ll learn skills in computer maintenance, network configuration, security, and more. Plus, students will be prepped to pass several CompTIA certification exams, which will go a long way towards helping them secure employment.

This is a golden opportunity to reshape your future. If it’s a career in technology you want, then this package is absolutely a must purchase. After all, it's convenient, flexible, and low risk. And, when you consider that the enrollment fee has been dropped in price to just $69 — a huge discount of 98 percent off the original value ― now is definitely the ideal time to check it out.

