This virtual camera app, compatible with Zoom and others, is just $20 today

Been using Zoom more often lately? You aren’t alone. The fact is that video communication apps have very quickly become part of the ‘new normal’. That’s what makes purchasing XSplit VCam such a bright idea, especially since a lifetime subscription is discounted by 59 percent. 

XSplit VCam provides an easy way to replace, remove, or blur a person’s background over video communication apps without the need for specialized equipment. You just install it on a compatible Windows-based PC and that’s it. It works with a wide range of apps including Zoom, Skype for Desktop, Discord, and more. And it can even be used with OBS broadcasting software, so it could be a low-cost solution for vloggers to increase production values.

We can’t predict the future, but it’s looking like the ‘new normal’ is going to be here for the long haul. If you rely on video communications for work and school, make your image as crisp and professional as possible with XSplit VCam. A lifetime subscription is usually $49 but, if you purchase today, you can get it for just $19.99.

 
