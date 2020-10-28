Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Free VPN with purchase of Kaspersky Security Products - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

screen shot 2020 10 28 at 2.48.52 pm
Kaspersky

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you could benefit from more security and a more secure connection, you may want to consider this deal from Kaspersky, running now through 11/1.  With the purchase of Kaspersky Internet Security or Kaspersky Total Security, they're giving you a one year VPN Secure Connection license for free. Jump over to Kasperky's site right now to review the options and take advantage of this deal.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes