Choose between the Microsoft Surface Pro X and the Surface Laptop Go

Which Microsoft Surface device is the best fit for your needs

Are you planning to buy a Microsoft Surface device, but struggling to decide between the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Pro X 2-in-1 laptop/tablet? This article will help you make the right choice.

The idea that the higher the specs, the better might be true, but what's more important is to discover your own preferences.

Let's go through it step by step and understand the key features of both devices.

Both are high-quality devices and by identifying your specific needs, you can determine which one is right for you.

Surface Laptop Go vs. Surface Pro X

Key features

Screen

The first thing that people tend to notice is the screen size. Both devices are equipped with screens big enough for important routine tasks. The Surface Laptop Go comes with a 12.4-inch screen, as opposed to the 13-inch screen on the Surface Pro X. In terms of display, there isn’t a big difference between the two as both devices are powered with PixelSense™ display.

Weight

When it comes to the Microsoft Surface devices, they are lighter than most other laptops/tablets on the market. The Surface Pro X weighs 1.7 lb, which is very light for a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet. On the other hand, weighing in at 2.45 lb, the Surface Laptop Go is the lightest Surface laptop.

Camera

Since the Surface Pro X is a tablet as well, it comes with a 10-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Surface Laptop Go has a 720p HD front-facing camera. The quality of cameras on both devices is top-notch.

Speakers

Whether you want to watch videos, listen to music, or make phone calls and video chats, you won't be disappointed with the quality of sound on either of these devices. Both devices are powered with Dolby® Audio™ Premium – the Surface Laptop Go with Omnisonic and the Surface Pro X with 2W stereo speakers.

Is it worth buying?

Surface Laptop Go

It is a sturdy laptop equipped with a robust 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, UHD Graphics, and up to 256GB SSD. That's about all you need to carry out essential everyday tasks. It is perfect for students and professionals alike, and offers a long battery life of up to 13 hours. It's compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around.

Surface Pro X

This is a popular 2-in-1 laptop/tablet for professionals that allows them to work anywhere with blazing-fast 4G connectivity and a lightweight, compact design. Have meetings on the go with a battery life of up to 15 hours. Fuel your creativity with a high-quality pressure-sensitive stylus. All in all, it's a beautiful, well-made, futuristic device.

