This $200 digital pen is on sale today for just $150

Tired of taking handwritten notes — only to have to retype them later into an electronic format? Then check out the time-saving SyncPen 2. It’s ideal for students, office workers, artists, or anyone else that needs to make notes and drawings fast.

The SyncPen does exactly what you think it does. It features technology inside of it that tracks your pen strokes and then saves an exact replica for you to upload later. It’ll transform handwritten notes into text, it can recognize a variety of languages, and you can even use it to make digital copies of sketches and drawings.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/CVR24PECQqg

The applications of the second generation SyncPen ― which comes with a high-quality notebook ― are almost limitless. And right now is probably your best opportunity to get one as it’s been discounted to just $149.99, a savings of 24 percent off the MSRP.

SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook - $149.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.