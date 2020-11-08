10 select gadgets already on sale at Black Friday prices

Can’t wait for this year’s Black Friday deals? Well, great news, you don’t have to — especially since you can enjoy super-sized savings of up to 66 percent off the cost of popular high-tech products like smartpens, golf swing analyzers, and smartwatches when you purchase right now.



FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks and Glasses (4-Pack)

Masks are pretty commonplace these days. Know what else has become commonplace? Foggy glasses! If you want an easy solution to one of 2020’s biggest conundrums, then try FogBlock. Just spray a little on your lenses, let it dry for a few minutes, and voilá. You’ll enjoy crystal clear vision for up to 24 hours.

MSRP: $60.00

Sale Price: $39.99

Discount: 33 percent

SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook

The SyncPen features technology that tracks your pen strokes and then saves an exact replica for you to upload later. It’ll transform handwritten notes into text, it can recognize a variety of languages, and you can even use it to make digital copies of sketches and drawings.

MSRP: $199.00

Sale Price: $149.99

Discount: 24 percent

Caddie View: Golf Swing Analyzer

Have you seen the cost of golf lessons lately? If you want to improve your swing and are on a budget, then get the next best thing: Caddie View. Just attach your phone or tablet, and the device takes photos of both your swing and form so you can make precise improvements to your overall game.

MSRP: $70.00

With Code SWING10: $60.00

Discount: $10 off

Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light

No workshop should be without a Quirky PowerShell. This folding work light features cool-to-the-touch LED’s to shed light on the task at hand, three AC power outlets to run all your tools, and an eight-foot long cable so you can get it to the job site with ease.

MSRP: $59.00

Sale Price: $24.99

Discount: 58 percent

PingPongly™ Retractable Table Tennis Set

Some people refer to it as Ping Pong. Others, table tennis. But everyone agrees, no matter what you call it, that the game is just plain fun. With this portable set, any table can be ready for gameplay. Just put the retractable net in place and start. It comes with paddles and three balls too, so you won’t need anything else.

MSRP: $49.00

Sale Price: $36.99

Discount: 26 percent

Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor and Activity Tracker

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that’s big on features but small on price, then this one has got to be a great candidate. It does everything you want a smartwatch to do ― like monitor your heart rate, track your activities, and provide SMS alerts — but comes in at a price point that pretty much anyone can afford.

MSRP: $149.00

Sale Price: $49.99

Discount: 66 percent

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Wish you could add a second screen to your computer, laptop, tablet, or even to your phone without breaking the bank? Now you can! The Desklab Portable Monitor easily plugs into your device and increases your workspace by a significant margin. And, because it has touch screen capabilities, it’s way more versatile than the few other options that are out there

MSRP: $275.00

Sale Price: $248.95

Discount: 9 percent

Vibes Moldable Silicone Earplugs

There are many good reasons to have a set of earplugs. And these ones are among the best you can buy. Vibes are made from moldable silicone so they’ll form to the exact shape of your ear. That means they’re better at canceling excessive noise, but maintain a comfortable fit so you won’t even know they’re there.

MSRP: $19.00

Sale Price: $14.99

Discount: 24 percent

Mand Labs Electronic Series DIY Kit

If any of the kids on your gift list have expressed an interest in electronics, then the Mand Labs Electronic Series DIY Kit makes a perfect gift. It features a huge set of components plus all the training they’ll need to build a variety of STEM projects like infrared security alarms, motor drive circuits, and more. It’s fun, educational, and kid-friendly too.

MSRP: $149.00

Sale Price: $114.95

Discount: 3 percent

Ultrasonic Electro Toothbrush with 2 Extra Brush Heads

Do your mouth a favor and get this toothbrush now. It’s way more effective than a manual brush, so you’ll enjoy a cleaner mouth and maybe even fewer dental visits. It comes with everything you need to get started and it even includes two extra brush heads, so it’ll be a while before you’ll need to purchase anything more for it.

MSRP: $68.00

Sale Price: $29.99

Discount: 56 percent

Prices are subject to change.