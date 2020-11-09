Pick up this coin sized Linux computer with screen for 13% off

Computers are more compact than ever before. But, if you don’t already know about the VoCore2, you haven’t seen anything yet. That’s because this Linux machine takes portability to a whole new level. And now you can pick one up for just $69, which is a sweetheart of a deal.

The VoCore2 is a super small, coin-sized, open-source Linux computer system. But don’t let its miniature stature fool you. Inside is some pretty serious circuitry that lets it perform powerful feats. You can use it as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for your own personal data, and more. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination.

This computer is feature-packed. It supports USB 2.0 and can even connect to the web. Plus it comes bundled with a super bright four-inch screen so you can display photos or videos. Interested? Then jump on this deal today as the VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle, which normally costs $79, is discounted right now by 13 percent.

