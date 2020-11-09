Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Pick up this coin sized Linux computer with screen for 13% off

Computers are more compact than ever before. But, if you don’t already know about the VoCore2, you haven’t seen anything yet. That’s because this Linux machine takes portability to a whole new level. And now you can pick one up for just $69, which is a sweetheart of a deal.

The VoCore2 is a super small, coin-sized, open-source Linux computer system. But don’t let its miniature stature fool you. Inside is some pretty serious circuitry that lets it perform powerful feats. You can use it as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for your own personal data, and more. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination.

This computer is feature-packed. It supports USB 2.0 and can even connect to the web. Plus it comes bundled with a super bright four-inch screen so you can display photos or videos. Interested? Then jump on this deal today as the VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle, which normally costs $79, is discounted right now by 13 percent.

 
VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle - $69

