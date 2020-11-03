Samsung's 1TB 970 EVO SSD is $40 cheaper than it was just days ago

If you need some solid storage for your PC, be sure to swing by Amazon today. The online retailer is selling the popular 1TB Samsung 970 EVO solid-state drive for $130. That’s a full $40 less than it was going for until the middle of October.

We reviewed the Samsung 970 EVO more than two years ago, giving it four out of five stars. At the time we called it “strong competition for the best budget NVMe SSD.” It’s not a part of our best SSDs round-up any longer, but it’s still a fantastic storage option, and its more advanced cousin, the 970 Pro, gets honorable mention in the best NVMe SSD section.

Samsung says the 970 EVO supports 3,500 megabytes per second sequential read times and 2,500 MB/s sequential writes. Our tests showed that the read time claims were bang on. The sequential writes were only half of Samsung’s claims; however, we used the 500GB model for our review, which only has half the cache of the 1TB model. That can make a tangible difference in many scenarios.

Samsung also offers fantastic supporting software and a generous five-year warranty with the 970 EVO. If you’re a serious data hound, however, be warned that the warranty only covers 600 terabytes written (TBW). But that’s a ton of data, and only the most hardcore users would ever hit that in five years.

Overall, this is an excellent drive with a ton of storage and a good-sized cache. And today, it’s selling for an excellent price, too.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Samsung 970 EVO for $130 on Amazon.]