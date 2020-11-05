This affordable mask filters 80% of airborne particulates, including viruses

The Centers for Disease Control advises us all to wear face masks to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. And that makes a great deal of sense. But their suggestion has also made medical grade facial coverings highly sought after, leading to shortages and forcing many Americans to selflessly wear cloth masks.

Now, let’s be clear. A cloth face mask provides better protection than wearing nothing at all. But, for something that offers little to no filtration, they’re only modestly effective. And that’s being generous. Plus, at around $15 a piece, they’re pretty expensive too. When you consider that there are non-medical masking options out there that are far more effective and can cost less than a fifth of the price, you have to wonder why people are still wearing cloth masks at all.

One such option is the 3D Comfort Mask. It’s a non-medical mask from Brio Protection that’s vastly superior because it, unlike cloth, has a built-in filter that removes 80 percent of airborne particulates. That includes things like dust, allergens, and droplets that carry viruses such as the one that causes COVID-19.

However, despite this ability, it was never intended for use by medical professionals in this country. That means the general public is able to access these masks and enjoy their benefits without feeling guilty about the shortage of medical-grade supplies. And that’s good news for everyone.

So, where did these masks come from and, if they’re so great, why isn’t everyone already wearing them? These are astute questions. Simply, the 3D Comfort Mask is a newcomer on the facial covering scene. And its entry into our marketplace is somewhat fortuitous. The company that provides them, Brio Products, normally makes consumer electronics. Last December when an overseas supplier needed a large quantity of electronic thermometers, Brio jumped at the chance to help out.

As you might have guessed, this act of selflessness fostered a positive working relationship. In return they introduced Brio to a manufacturer of non-medical masks suitable for the general public. And that item is the 3D Comfort Mask that we are talking about today, which is now available to protect families all over the country.

And the mask couldn’t have come at a better time. With cases of COVID-19 continuing to skyrocket, people are starting to second guess whether their masks are really having any effect. After all, regular disposable masks only last a few hours at most before they have to be discarded, making them an expensive option.

At the end of the day, we all want to protect our loved ones from COVID-19. And the 3D Comfort Mask from Brio Protection is a great option for doing just that. It provides the most robust protection, it lasts longer than other disposables on the market and, at just $24.99 for a package of ten masks, it’s easy on the wallet too.