Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Backup 15TB worth of files, just $150 for a lifetime subscription

Under normal circumstances, you’d handle a lot of data. But these days are anything but normal, and the amount of data you manage has likely increased as a result. That’s why it’s so important to add the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan to your file storage arsenal, especially since a lifetime subscription is discounted by over 90 percent.

Degoo Premium renders file management a breeze. It’s an AI-powered cloud backup service that takes all your documents, photos, videos, and more, and puts them all in one convenient place for easy retrieval. A lifetime subscription gives you up to 15TB of 256-bit AES encrypted space, you can set up automated backups, and you can easily share files with colleagues and friends.  

People lose computer files for all kinds of reasons: Human error, equipment failure, and even cybercrime. Why take chances when safeguarding them is so easy and affordable? Get a lifetime subscription to the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan today for just $149.99.

 
Prices are subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
