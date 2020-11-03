The New iPhone 12 - Save now at AT&T Wireless

The New iPhone 12 Is Here

Over the years, Apple has consistently proven to be the brand to beat when it comes to gadgets. People all over the world are on their toes the moment Apple announces their next release date, as currently evidenced by the much-awaited iPhone 12.

When is the iPhone 12 coming out?

Back on October, 13 2020, Apple introduced the world to its newest flagship iPhone – the iPhone 12. Already available for presale or pre-order, the iPhone 12 is dubbed as a must-have this 2020. True enough, people are virtually lining up to get their hands on one.

iPhone 12 release date

The iPhone 12 was released on October 23, 2020 the complete set including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. While all four models were presented simultaneously, they will be split into two groups for the launch. The 12 and 12 Pro were made available for pre-order October 16 and will go on sale on October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on November 6 and will go on sale on November 13.

What does the iPhone 12 look like?

The new iPhone boasts a gorgeous new design, better cameras, and an overall sleek look. Watch this video to learn more about the special new features. Among the new features are the flat edges; a nice change from the usual design. A Ceramic Shield cover also protects the front instead of the standard cover glass. This new technology is said to offer four times better drop performance thanks to its nano-ceramic crystals.

Specs

While Apple keeps outdoing itself with every new iPhone, make sure to take a good look at the iPhone 12 specs to see if this is the phone for you. Measuring 0.29 inches thick and 6.1 inches in length, the iPhone 12 specs are a bit bigger than older models. Longtime Apple users might be uncomfortable with the size at first, but they can opt for the more compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.

Connectivity

Other iPhone 12 features include 5G connectivity, meaning better video quality, improved gaming, and faster downloads. If 5G isn’t available, Gigabit LTE is fully supported. To preserve battery life, the Smart Data Mode automatically converts your 5G connection to LTE if high speeds aren’t necessary.

Camera

What differentiates the 12 and 12 mini from the Pro models is the camera. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max include a triple-lens camera with a LiDAR scanner, while the iPhone 12 and mini have a simpler dual-lens setup. However, there are still great camera improvements in the iPhone 12 models compared to the iPhone 11. All models have an f/2.4 Ultra Wide Camera perfect for panoramic shots, and even useful for low-light conditions.

All the iPhone 12 models can capture 30fps HDR video with Dolby Vision, a Night Mode Time-Lapse feature, and TrueDepth camera that allows Dolby Vision selfie videos. The 12-megapixel selfie camera is perfect for vloggers, too.

Battery

With the iPhone 12, you can expect the following: 65 hours of audio playback, 17 hours of video playback, and 11 hours of video streaming. The Mini isn't so different – 50 hours audio playback, 15 hours video playback, and 10 hours of video streaming. Both phones offer fast charging, which means a half-full battery in 30 minutes.

Color

You can choose from five different iPhone 12 colors: blue, green, white, black, and red.

MagSafe Accessories

MagSafe accessories are made to work with a magnet attached to the back of the iPhone and include chargers, cases, and other accessories. For more information and a review of the accessories, be sure to read more here.

Drawing some flak from the crowd, Apple removed the power adapter and EarPods from the iPhone 12 box. All models, however, come with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

How much will the iPhone 12 cost?

Prices for the iPhone 12 start at $829 for 64GB, $879 for 128GB, and $979 for 256GB. The iPhone 12 mini is cheaper at $699 for 64GB. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999, and the Pro Max starts at a whopping $1,099.

How to activate new iPhone at AT&T

The easiest way is to apply one of our AT&T Wireless promo codes. When you switch to AT&T today, you can upgrade your current phone to the new iPhone 12 for $0, valid for both new and existing customers. This promotion will not last long, so hurry and upgrade today.