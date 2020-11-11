These true wireless earbuds are just $50 today

True wireless earbuds allow for convenient listening on the go without the hassle of wires, and today you can grab a pair of your own on the cheap. The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 94 earbuds are $50 on AmazonRemove non-product link today, down from a $60 list price and a match for the cheapest they’ve ever been.

These earbuds feature active noise cancelling (almost unheard of at this price) to block noise up to 35dB. So even on a plane or busy public area, you’ll better enjoy music and podcasts. If you want to stay aware of the sounds around you, an ambient mode allows you to hear some outside noise while still allowing you to hone in on your music. In addition, easy Bluetooth pairing makes connecting to your phone easy, and you get up to 8 hours of playtime on a charge (while not using active noise cancelling, mind you). Play time extends to 32 hours with the included charging case, so you can listen all day long.

These earbuds average 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 1,000 user reviews.

