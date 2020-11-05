This 1080p, highly rated webcam is just over $25 today

With more of us than ever conducting our work and social lives virtually, this is definitely the year of the webcam. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing camera or add an external one to your setup, you’re in luck. Today on Amazon, the popular GESMA 1080p webcam is on sale for $25.19Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $35 and the cheapest it’s ever been.

This plug-and-play webcam is easy to set up and use, with no software downloads required. A “denoising” microphone filters out background noise to only focus on your voice, while 1080p capture quality allows for full HD recording and streaming. The webcam can also rotate 90 degrees using its built-in multifunctional bracket.

This webcam is a highly rated pick on Amazon, averaging 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 7,600 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: GESMA 1080p webcam for $25.19Remove non-product link. ]