Deal

This 1080p, highly rated webcam is just over $25 today

This GESMA 1080p webcam is on sale for $25.19 on Amazon, down from a list price of $35 and the cheapest it's ever been.

Contributor, PCWorld |

gesma webcam
GESMA

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

With more of us than ever conducting our work and social lives virtually, this is definitely the year of the webcam. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing camera or add an external one to your setup, you’re in luck. Today on Amazon, the popular GESMA 1080p webcam is on sale for $25.19, down from a list price of $35 and the cheapest it’s ever been.

This plug-and-play webcam is easy to set up and use, with no software downloads required. A “denoising” microphone filters out background noise to only focus on your voice, while 1080p capture quality allows for full HD recording and streaming. The webcam can also rotate 90 degrees using its built-in multifunctional bracket.

This webcam is a highly rated pick on Amazon, averaging 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 7,600 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: GESMA 1080p webcam for $25.19. ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes