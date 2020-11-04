This wireless Aukey power bank is the cheapest it's ever been

A power bank can help keep your devices charged up all day long, adding convenience to your battery boost. Today on Amazon, you can grab a solid Aukey power bank, complete with foldable stand and wireless charging, for $36.33Remove non-product link using an on-page coupon and the code “5AQC36JM,” bringing it down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at.

This 20000mAh charger powers up your devices wirelessly, with a built-in foldable stand so you can use your phone hands-free while it charges. A Power Delivery 3.0 output and a Quick Charge 3.0 output allow you to charge up to two devices at a time, and the speed to charge an iPhone 11 Pro Max to 50 percent battery is rated at half an hour. In addition, a solid battery capacity allows for multiple charges for your devices, while a built-in LED indicator helps keep you updated on how much of that capacity you have remaining.

This power bank averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 500 user ratings. Check out our roundup of the best power banks of 2020 for even more options.

[ Today’s deal: Aukey power bank for $36.33 after applying on-page coupon and code “5AQC36JM” Remove non-product link. ]