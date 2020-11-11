Deal

Finish your PC build with these all-time-low prices on Sabrent SSDs

Upgrade your PC and save big

Contributor, PCWorld |

sabrentrocketgen4
Sabrent

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you're upgrading your PC and looking for blazing-fast storage you need to check out today's deal. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Sabrent internal M.2 SSDs, as well as a few external SSDs. Here are our top highlights from the sale.

First up we have the PCIe 4.0 1TB Sabrent Rocket M.2 SSD for $150. That's $170 off the MSRP, $65 off its usual sale price, and a new all-time low. To get the most out of this SSD you need an X570 or B550 motherboard, and a Ryzen 3000 or newer processor. It will work at PCIe 3.0 speeds, however, on non-PCIe 4.0 motherboards. In addition to the 1TB model, you can also get the 2TB version for $300 and the 500GB for $90, as well as options that include a built-in heat sink.

Next up is the 2TB Sabrent Rocket Q4 for $240, nearly $100 off the MSRP and another all-time low price. This is also a PCIe 4.0 drive, but again it'll work at PCIe 3.0 speeds if that's all you have at the moment. And finally, the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Nano external SSD is $127.49 down from $170, not quite an all-time low, but it's the best price we've seen in 2020. The Rocket Nano uses USB 3.2 for blazing fast speeds, and there's also a 2TB model for $225.

Be sure to check out the rest of the sale as well before it ends at midnight.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes