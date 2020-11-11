Finish your PC build with these all-time-low prices on Sabrent SSDs

If you're upgrading your PC and looking for blazing-fast storage you need to check out today's deal. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Sabrent internal M.2 SSDs, as well as a few external SSDs. Here are our top highlights from the sale.

First up we have the PCIe 4.0 1TB Sabrent Rocket M.2 SSD for $150Remove non-product link. That's $170 off the MSRP, $65 off its usual sale price, and a new all-time low. To get the most out of this SSD you need an X570 or B550 motherboard, and a Ryzen 3000 or newer processor. It will work at PCIe 3.0 speeds, however, on non-PCIe 4.0 motherboards. In addition to the 1TB model, you can also get the 2TB version for $300 and the 500GB for $90, as well as options that include a built-in heat sink.

Next up is the 2TB Sabrent Rocket Q4 for $240Remove non-product link, nearly $100 off the MSRP and another all-time low price. This is also a PCIe 4.0 drive, but again it'll work at PCIe 3.0 speeds if that's all you have at the moment. And finally, the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Nano external SSD is $127.49Remove non-product link down from $170, not quite an all-time low, but it's the best price we've seen in 2020. The Rocket Nano uses USB 3.2 for blazing fast speeds, and there's also a 2TB model for $225.

Be sure to check out the rest of the sale as well before it ends at midnight.