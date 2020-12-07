Best laptop PC deals for holiday 2020

Holiday laptop deals are in full swing, and as Christmas approaches we're looking for the best notebook PC deals and other discounts for online shopping.

We’re checking for new sales daily, and we’ll keep adding to the list below as more great PC laptop deals emerge. We rarely include laptops, tablets, or Chromebooks capped at 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Typically, we’re looking for deals with 8GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage, plus a 9th-gen or 10th-gen processor. Here are the best deals we've found.

To see everything else on sale right now, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals.

Best Amazon laptop deals

LG Gram 14-inchRemove non-product link: $846.99 (29% off). Core i5 (10th-gen)/8GB RAM/256GB SSD with fantastic battery life.

Razer Blade 15Remove non-product link: $1,499.99 (17% off). This is almost the best price since September's all-time low.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-inch LaptopRemove non-product link: $798, (11% off). A 15-inch gaming laptop for less than $800 is intriguing even if it has a 9th-gen CPU and skimpy 256GB SSD.

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 Touch LaptopRemove non-product link: $1,149.99 (30% off). 10th-gen Core i7/16GB RAM/512GB SSD and a 4K display.

Dell XPS 13 LaptopRemove non-product link: $899.99 (22% off)

Dell G7 15 Gaming LaptopRemove non-product link: $1,649.99 (26% off): 10th-gen Core i9/RTX2070/16GB/1TB SSD.

Best Microsoft Store laptop deals

Microsoft traditionally sells its Surface hardware at a discount around the holidays, including bundles. Microsoft also sells a number of third-party PCs, including models from Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and more.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/128GB) + Pro Signature Type Cover bundleRemove non-product link: $799.99 (25% off)

Surface Laptop 3 (Black, Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD)Remove non-product link: $999.99 (25% off)

We think these third-party PCs being sold at the Microsoft Store are also solid laptop bargains.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13 NP930XCJ-K01USRemove non-product link: $990.68 (18% off)

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55Remove non-product link: $599 (40% off). This deal is better than the price for what appears to be the same configuration on AmazonRemove non-product link.

Lenovo IdeaPad S740 15Remove non-product link: $1,199.99 (31% off). Despite the older 9th-gen CPU and GTX 1650, the 4K screen and generous memory and storage are appealing.

Best Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy has had some fantastic deals on everyday PCs to begin with, though the discounts have tapered somewhat from spectacular to just good.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14Remove non-product link: $649.99 (28% off): This Intel Evo-certified notebook has an 11th-gen Core i5, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14Remove non-product link: $1,299.99 (24% off). Another Evo notebook, also with an 11th-gen Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 4K screen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/128GB)Remove non-product link: $799.00 (22% off). This deal is $10 less than Microsoft’s own discounted price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5/8GB/256GB)Remove non-product link: $999.99 (23% off)

Best Newegg deals

Newegg has published its shipment deadlines, with the cheapest UPS Ground deadline on Dec. 17.

MSI GF65 Thin 9SD-837Remove non-product link: $999 (with promo code 23BKFCYMB58)

Gigabyte Aorus 5Remove non-product link: $1,149 (23% off): Core i7-10750H/RTX2060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHRemove non-product link: $1,149 (34% off) Ryzen 4800HS/GTX 1650/24GB RAM/1TB SSD

Gigabyte Aorus 7Remove non-product link: $1,229 (23% off): Core i7-10750H/RTX2060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD

Lenovo Legion 7Remove non-product link: $1,999 (27% off): Pricy, with a premium Core i7-10750H/RTZ 2080/32GB RAM/1.5TB SSD configuraton,with a 15.6-inch 240Hz 1080p screen.

Best Walmart deals

Walmart has many good deals, including laptops with AMD's celebrated Ryzen 4000, and deep discounts on Microsoft laptops.

Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim NotebookRemove non-product link: $449 (36% off) (Select another color if what you see is sold out.)

HP Omen 15Remove non-product link: $849.00 (35% off)

Gateway Creator Series 15.6-inch Performance NotebookRemove non-product link: $599 (11% off). Ryzen 4000 makes this an extra-special bargain.

Lenovo Ideapad 5Remove non-product link: $599 (25% off). Another good Ryzen 4000 deal.

Gateway Creator Series 15.6” FHD Performance Notebook: $799 (17% off). We reviewed this Creators Series model, and there were a few shortcomings, including the loud fan. But this discount raises its appeal.

Surface Book 3Remove non-product link: $1,249.99 (22% off), discount shows in cart.

Lenovo Legion 7 LaptopRemove non-product link: $1,599.99 (15% off). This is a nice discount on a loaded gaming laptop.

Top tech sales during Black Friday

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now:

Updated at 2:51 PM on December 7 with additional, updated deals.