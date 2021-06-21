Best Prime Day PC deals: laptops, desktops, Chromebooks and all-in-one PCs

Prime Day deals are here! Amazon Prime Day is typically a great opportunity for deals on laptops, not to mention discounts on Chromebooks, all-in-one PCs, and even desktop systems. We’ve pored through the product pages on Amazon and other retailers to find you the best PC deals.

We’re checking for new sales frequently, and we’ll keep adding to the list below as more great PC deals emerge. We’re excluding discounted PCs and Chromebooks with just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and older processors. For laptops, desktops, Chromebooks and other PCs we recommend: 8GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage, plus a 9th-gen, 10th-gen or 11th-gen processor.

Updated at 12:54 AM PT with the latest deals.

Best Amazon laptop PC deals

Acer’s Swift 3 falls under Intel’s Evo class of premium laptops. It uses the same 11th-gen Core processor as the Intel Swift 3X we reviewed earlier this year, but without the discrete Intel Xe Max GPU. Acer’s Aspire 5 always places in Amazon’s most popular budget PCs, and there are a few additional discounts.

Best Amazon gaming laptop PC deals

It’s honestly just nice to see some gaming laptops on sale, while both GPUs and gaming desktops vanish quickly from store shelves. Note that nothing here is totally cutting-edge; the Alienware m15 comes closest—but costs the most by far.

Best Amazon Chromebook deals

Amazon has traditionally been a home for inexpensive Chromebooks, and this Prime Day is no exception. Amazon is squeezing you a bit, though: The first four Chromebooks in this list have displays about 12 inches and below, though they’re also quite well reviewed. Remember, too, that Chromebooks have end-of-life dates: The Chromebook Plus V2 listed below expires in June, 2024, which will give you three years of usable life.

Walmart has an even better price on the Chromebook Spin 311: $169.99 (43% off), but it's a different model. Walmart's Chromebook Spin 311 uses a Mediatek chip, which may be slightly slower than the Celeron used in Amazon's Chromebook but offer satisfactory performance.

Best Amazon desktop and AIO PC deals