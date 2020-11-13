Black Friday 2020: The best early laptop PC deals

As we close in on Black Friday and other holiday shopping deals, sales of notebook PCs and laptops are beginning to ramp up. We’re still seeing retailers clearing old inventory, but that also means that budget PC deals are currently available before the holiday shopping season begins in earnest.

Today’s highlights include a terrific budget Lenovo PC on sale at Best Buy, some discounts on Microsoft Surface hardware, and budget Dell PCs for early bargain hunters. Some gaming PCs are beginning to see discounts, too. We’ll keep adding to this list as more great deals pop up at these and other retail outlets.

Best Amazon laptop deals

Amazon’s pickings are slim right now, following Prime Day and before Black Friday begins in earnest. We expect more in the future, as Black Friday approaches, so keep checking back. For now, however, there are some Chromebook deals to be had, however. Here’s one of the notable deals:

HP Chromebook 14a-na0020nrRemove non-product link: $219.99 (22% off)

Amazon is also promoting a one-day sale on Acer products, which includes two decent deals. We'd recommend evaluating both the discounted Chromebook 514, which has a larger 14-inch display, as well as the cheaper $269.99 Chromebook Spin 311Remove non-product link, with a faster processor but a significantly smaller 11.6-inch screen. Acer's Predator Triton (Core i7-10750H/RTX 2070 Super Max-Q) gaming notebook is also on sale at an all-time low.

Acer Chromebook 514Remove non-product link: $329.99 (21% off)

Acer Predator Triton 500 PT5-52-73L3Remove non-product link: $1,499.99 (17% off)

Best Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal on a budget PC, a 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with 8 GB of memory and a roomy 256GB SSD. Yes, the Core i3-1005G1 processor may be a bit poky, comparatively, but the price is nearly unbeatable.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (Core i3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD)Remove non-product link: $299.99 (33% off)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD)Remove non-product link: $799.99 (20% off). It’s a slightly better discount than even what Microsoft offers, excluding its bundles. Likewise, Best Buy is selling the Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD) for $10 less than Microsoft's own discounted price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7Remove non-product link: $799.00 (22% off)

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell’s store usually hides some rather good laptop deals, though the retailer is fond of the limited-quantity “doorbuster” offers. Historically, Dell has been a source of budget PCs in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, and its pre-Black Friday deals continue that trend. Dell's G7 15 gaming laptop, listed below, is a Core i7-10750H/RTX 2060 model with a 1TB SSD and a 144Hz display.

Inspiron 15 3000Remove non-product link (Ryzen 7 3700U/12GB RAM/512GB SSD): $399.99 (29% off)

Inspiron 14 5000Remove non-product link (11th-gen Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB SSD) $449.99 (18% off). This laptop runs Windows 10 in S Mode, which you can switch out for Windows 10 Home quickly and easily, and for free.

Dell G7 15 Gaming LaptopRemove non-product link (Core i7-10750H/RTX 2060/16GB RAM/1TB SSD): $1,279.99 (21% off)

Best Microsoft Store laptop deals

Microsoft traditionally sells its Surface hardware at a discount around the holidays, including bundles. This year is no exception, with both the Surface Pro 7 tablet and the Surface Laptop 3 seeing some big early discounts. Microsoft also sells a number of third-party PCs, including models from Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and more.

13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5/8GB RAM /256GB SSD)Remove non-product link: $899 (31% off)

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD)+ Pro Type Cover bundleRemove non-product link: $849 (38% off). This bundle can be added to by buying Microsoft Office Family ($99.99) and receiving 15 months in place of the usual 12, accessible via the same page.

Microsoft typically offers some decent deals on third-party notebook PCs, but for now it’s clearing its shelves of old inventory of unimpressive products at unimpressive discounts. One exception: the Acer Swift 3 SF314-55Remove non-product link, which lacks the discrete GPU of 2019’s Swift 3 (SF314-55G-78U1), which we generally liked. While the SF314-55 is still a 2019 product with an 8th-gen Core, it’s on sale for $599, 40 percent off the $999 retail price and lower than Amazon.

Top tech sales during Black Friday

Updated at 10:12 AM on November 13 with additional, updated deals.