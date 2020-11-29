Best Cyber Monday laptop PC deals

Black Friday laptop deals are finally selling out, as we look ahead to Cyber Monday! But there are still some solid deals available if you know where to look..

We’re checking for new deals daily, and we’ll keep adding to the list below as more great PC laptop deals emerge. We rarely include laptops, tablets, or Chromebooks capped at 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Typically, we’re looking for deals with 8GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage, plus a 9th-gen or 10th-gen processor.

Best Amazon laptop deals

Asus VivoBook S13Remove non-product link: $599.99 (14% off): Though the Core i5-1035G1 doesn’t allow for many games, the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD is just fine for a family PC. An all-time low price.

This 17-inch (2560 x 1600) laptop includes a Core 7-10510U, GTX1650, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 15Remove non-product link: $1,449.99 (19% off). This 15-inch gaming laptop includes a 144Hz 1080p screen, a Core i7-10750H, an RTX 2060 GPU, plus 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is lowest price since September, when it hit an all-time low.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14-inchRemove non-product link: $1,099.99 (15% off). If you’ve been intrigued by this Asus dual-screen display PC, now’s your chance—now at a slightly higher price since Black Friday.

And if you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, how about a webcam? Yes, the massive shortages of webcams earlier this year have been replaced with a substantial oversupply, which means some great deals going on right now. It’s the best stocking stuffer of 2020, and we have a comprehensive buying guide and even more ideas at our roundup of top webcams. If these sell out, there’s plenty more to choose from.

Unzano 1080p webcamRemove non-product link: $31.90 (47% off)

ToLoLu 1080p webcamRemove non-product link: $23.98 (62% off)

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell’s store usually hides some rather good laptop deals, though the retailer is fond of the limited-quantity “doorbuster” offers. Historically, Dell has been a source of budget PCs in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, and its pre-Black Friday deals continue that trend. The Inspiron 14 model below has been Intel Evo-specced, a premium brand designed by Intel.

Be careful, though: Dell has some really odd laptop models on discount. An Inspiron 15 3000 with 12GB of memory and a 760p screen??! Avoid this one.

Dell XPS 13 LaptopRemove non-product link: $899.99 (22% off). If you don’t mind the absence of a touchscreen, this perpetually well-reviewed XPS 13 (10th-gen Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is worth a look.

Dell XPS 13 Touch LaptopRemove non-product link: $1,299 (32% off). If touch matters, Dell is increasing the available RAM to 16GB and the resolution of the screen, to 3840x2400. A slightly different XPS 13 Touch LaptopRemove non-product link is priced at $1,099.99, 31% off.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming LaptopRemove non-product link: $1,599.99 (30% off): With a 10th-gen Core i7-10875H, RTX 2070, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD behind a 300Hz 1080p screen, this gaming laptop is on a solid sale. This is a doorbuster, but there’s a second, nearly identical configurationRemove non-product link if this sells out, at the same price.

Best Microsoft Store laptop deals

Microsoft traditionally sells its Surface hardware at a discount around the holidays, including bundles. Microsoft also sells a number of third-party PCs, including models from Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and more.

Surface Pro 7 (Black Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD)+ Pro Type Cover bundleRemove non-product link: $899.98 (34% off). This bundle can be added to by buying Microsoft Office Family ($99.99) and receiving 15 months in place of the usual 12, accessible via the same page. This discount has been fluctuating over the past weeks, and today the discount is steeper than most.

Surface Laptop 3 (Black, Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD)Remove non-product link: $979.99 (25% off). Microsoft took $320.00 off this configuration of the Surface Laptop 3 and $300 (19% off) the Core i7/16GB/256GB model, which is available for $1,199.99 today via the same link.

Surface Pro 7 (Black Core i3/4GB RAM/128GB SSD) + Pro Type Cover bundleRemove non-product link: $599.99 (25% off)

We think these third-party PCs being sold at the Microsoft Store are also solid laptop bargains.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13 NP930XCJ-K01USRemove non-product link: $799, (33% off). You can buy this Core i7/8GB RAM/512GB SSD version here at the Microsoft Store, or on Amazon at the same price, an all-time low. (Want the 15-inch version? See our Amazon deals, below.)

Acer Predator Triton 300 PT315-52-729TRemove non-product link: $1,299.99 (24% off). Similar specs as Dell’s m15 R3 gaming laptop deal above (10th-gen Core i7/RTX 2070/16GB RAM/1 TB SSD) but with a 144Hz, 15.6-inch 1080p screen. It’s much cheaper, though, and a 144Hz refresh rate should be just fine.

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55Remove non-product link: $599 (40% off). This deal is lower than the price for the same product on Amazon.

Lenovo IdeaPad S740 15Remove non-product link: $1,199.99 (31% off). Microsoft is getting serious about moving older hardware. While we’re passing on most of these deals, this 4K notebook with a Nvidia GTX 1650 should do well as both a productivity machine and a low-end gaming laptop, even if you’ll be playing most recent games in 1080p.

Best Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo’s using a series of timed deals and coupons to elicit some great deals on business PCs. It’s honestly difficult to gauge all of the different deals, based uon the various configurations, but we’ve done our best. Note that Lenovo’s instituted a weird “waiting room” policy on some deals, forcing you to cool your heels while the deal loads.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4Remove non-product link: $949.99 (45% off). Originally slated to start at $1,599, this business notebook is on hefty discount. Remember to use THINKSGIVING4 to get the e-coupon.

Yoga 7iRemove non-product link: $699.99 (22% off): One of the few deals on 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” Core hardware, this laptop also includes 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use THINKBF4 to claim the deal.

Best Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy has some fantastic deals on everyday PCs to begin with, as well as the HP Spectre x360, one of our favorite PCs. There’s a lot here to work with.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptopRemove non-product link: $449.99 (35% off). With a Ryzen 5 4600H and an Nvidia GTX 1650 alongside the 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD is this a low-end gaming PC...or a decent work PC with gaming oomph? The price is intriguing either way.

An HP Spectre x360 deal on Best Buy’s site has expired, but HP is offering a version of the Spectre x360 on HP’s own siteRemove non-product link for $1,279 for 26% off, including a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. You can use 10STACKBFCM21 at checkout for additional savings.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7Remove non-product link: $799.00 (22% off). This deal is $10 less than Microsoft’s own discounted price for a Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD model. You can also find the $899.98 deal on the Surface Pro 7 that Microsoft offers above for the same price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD)Remove non-product link: $799.99 (20% off). It’s a slightly better discount than even what Microsoft offers, excluding its bundles. This is a “click to see the price in cart” deal.

Best Newegg deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inchRemove non-product link: $699.99 (13% off): We’ve reviewed several versions of this laptop, and it consistently offers good bang for your buck among budget gaming machines. This is a Core i5-10300H/GTX 1650/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/1080p model, a replacement for an earlier deal which sold out.

Asus ZenBook 15Remove non-product link: $1,199 (20% off). Our Aussie counterparts reviewed the 8th-gen version of this dual-screen (!) 15-inch laptop, and generally liked it.

Best Walmart deals

Walmart wants you to open your wallets on Thanksgiving, and the deals you see here reflect even lower prices than before. There’s some big discounts here if you can sneak out after your holiday feast.

Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim NotebookRemove non-product link: $449 (36% off). Gateway (now owned by Acer) was recently revived as an exclusive Walmart brand. We just tested another Gateway model, and it performed competently. This notebook (powered by a 10th-gen Core chip, with a whopping 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD) was previously 42% off, but the deal is still solid. (Select another color if what you see is sold out.)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inchRemove non-product link: $799.00 (27% off). This Core i5/RTX 2060/16GB RAM/256GB SSD+1TB HDD/144Hz 1080p) was $850 earlier in the season, but the discount is even larger today. (It’s been as low as $769, based upon the item’s comments.)

Gateway Creator Series 15.6-inch Performance NotebookRemove non-product link: $599 (33% off). This $599 model (Ryzen 5 4600H/Nvidia 1650 GTX/8GB RAM/256GB SSD) can do dual duty for productivity and light gaming.

Gateway Creator Series 15.6” FHD Performance Notebook: $799 (20% off). We reviewed this Creators Series model, at its retail price point of $1,000, and there were a few shortcomings, including the fan. But it’s a very good budget gaming package (Core i5/10300H/RTX 2060/8GB RAM/256GB SSD), especially at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch LaptopRemove non-product link: $599 (25% off). An Intel-busting AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile CPU beats at the heart of this inexpensive laptop, offering bragging rights on a budget.

Lenovo Legion 7 LaptopRemove non-product link: $1,599.99 (20% off). This gaming laptop has a 15-inch, 1080p/144Hz screen, plus a Core i7-10750H/RTX 2070 Super/16GB RAM/1TB SSD configuration.

Best Target laptop deals

Target has bargain-basement Chromebooks on sale for distance learning.

HP 11.6-inch ChromebookRemove non-product link: $139.99 (36% off). With an 11.6-inch screen, Mediatek processor, and just 32GB of storage, this is really designed for distance learning and not much else. It’s priced slightly higher than on Black Friday.

Updated at 2:43 PM on November 29 with additional, updated deals.