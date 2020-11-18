This $149 Smartwatch is Just $42.49 with Pre-Black Friday Code

Most smartwatches have one thing in common: A hefty price tag. But not this one from Electronic Avenue. It offers all the capabilities you’d expect from a big ticket item like a smartwatch, but comes in at a price that practically anyone can afford.

Dollar for dollar, there’s probably not a better deal to be had in a smartwatch anywhere on the web. Its rounded face looks super stylish, it offers all the features that you want such as an activity tracker and heart rate monitor, and it has a super long battery life. It measures up to all the big name smartwatches out there in every way, except one: Price.

And right now is your best opportunity to buy one. That’s because, when you enter the code SAVE15NOV at checkout, you’ll save an extra 15 percent off the already low purchase price with our pre-Black Friday sale and get it for just $42.49.

Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker - $42.49 with code SAVE15NOV



See Deal



Prices are subject to change.