Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

This $149 Smartwatch is Just $42.49 with Pre-Black Friday Code

PCWorld |

sale 48024 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Most smartwatches have one thing in common: A hefty price tag. But not this one from Electronic Avenue. It offers all the capabilities you’d expect from a big ticket item like a smartwatch, but comes in at a price that practically anyone can afford.

Dollar for dollar, there’s probably not a better deal to be had in a smartwatch anywhere on the web. Its rounded face looks super stylish, it offers all the features that you want such as an activity tracker and heart rate monitor, and it has a super long battery life. It measures up to all the big name smartwatches out there in every way, except one: Price.

And right now is your best opportunity to buy one. That’s because, when you enter the code SAVE15NOV at checkout, you’ll save an extra 15 percent off the already low purchase price with our pre-Black Friday sale and get it for just $42.49.

 
Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker - $42.49 with code SAVE15NOV

See Deal


Prices are subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes