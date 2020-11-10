This 14-inch AMD-powered Lenovo Flex 5 convertible laptop is just $329

If you're looking for a cheap, versatile laptop, we've found a fantastic deal for you. Walmart is selling a 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with an AMD processor for $329Remove non-product link, nearly half off its list price, and an excellent price for a whole lot of laptop.

The Flex features a 14-inch 1080p touch-screen display with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor, making it a Zen 2-based processor. The 4300U is a four-core, four-thread APU with a base clock of 2.7GHz and a boost up to 3.7GHz. A gaming laptop this is not, but it should be plenty capable of handling your day-to-day uses. And since it's super light at just 3.63 lbs, you'll be able to take it anywhere you go.

For RAM it has 4GB and onboard storage is handled by a speedy 128GB m.2 NVMe SSD. The laptop is also rocking a 720p webcam that includes a privacy shutter and dual-array microphones, and Wi-Fi is 802.11ac. Lenovo says the battery life on this convertible is about 10 hours. The operating system is the much-maligned Windows 10s, but you can make a one-way upgrade for free to full Windows 10 with relative ease.

[Today's deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch convertible laptop for $329 at WalmartRemove non-product link]