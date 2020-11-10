Deal

This 14-inch AMD-powered Lenovo Flex 5 convertible laptop is just $329

Walmart is selling a 14-inch Lenovo Flex 5 with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U for just $329.

Contributor, PCWorld |

lenovoflex5 14
Lenovo

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you're looking for a cheap, versatile laptop, we've found a fantastic deal for you. Walmart is selling a 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with an AMD processor for $329, nearly half off its list price, and an excellent price for a whole lot of laptop.

The Flex features a 14-inch 1080p touch-screen display with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor, making it a Zen 2-based processor. The 4300U is a four-core, four-thread APU with a base clock of 2.7GHz and a boost up to 3.7GHz. A gaming laptop this is not, but it should be plenty capable of handling your day-to-day uses. And since it's super light at just 3.63 lbs, you'll be able to take it anywhere you go.

For RAM it has 4GB and onboard storage is handled by a speedy 128GB m.2 NVMe SSD. The laptop is also rocking a 720p webcam that includes a privacy shutter and dual-array microphones, and Wi-Fi is 802.11ac. Lenovo says the battery life on this convertible is about 10 hours. The operating system is the much-maligned Windows 10s, but you can make a one-way upgrade for free to full Windows 10 with relative ease.

[Today's deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch convertible laptop for $329 at Walmart]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes