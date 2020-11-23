Review

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 9310 review: Actual gaming chops in a tiny laptop

Intel's 11th-gen CPU with Iris Xe makes moderate gaming possible at last.

Gordon Mah Ung

Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 9310 is mostly an evolutionary update to the XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 we reviewed last year, but with one key change. Thanks to Intel’s 11th gen Core i7-1165G7 chip, gaming is actually conceivable on this sub-three-pound laptop.

Most other things didn’t change, and we have our beefs about the design. But that game-ready performance boost alone makes the XPS 13 2-in-1 special. 

This review is part of our ongoing roundup of the best laptops. Go there for information on competing products and how we tested them. 

XPS 13 2-in-1 9310 specs

Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 sets a standard for thin-and-light Windows laptops that’s hard to beat—with a price to match. The model we tested ($1,714 as configured from Dell.com) remains true to form. But there are drawbacks to laptops this small, which we’ll go into after we look at the specs.

CPU: Intel Tiger Lake 11th-gen quad-core Core i7-1165G7

GPU: Intel integrated Iris Xe graphics

RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X/3266

SSD: 512GB Toshiba/Kioxia BG4 NVMe PCIe, permanently soldered

Display: 13.4-inch, 1920x1200, 16:10 IPS, rated at 500 nits and 90 percent of DCI-P3 color gamut. Touch- and pen-enabled (pen optional), with Gorilla Glass 5.

Wireless: WiFi 6

    The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 9310 gets Intel’s 11th gen Core i7-1165G7 chip, meaning gaming is actually conceivable on this sub-three-pound laptop.

    Pros

    • Decent battery life
    • Good single-threaded performance
    • 16:10 aspect ratio screen with no bezels

    Cons

    • A little pricey
    • No USB-A port
    • SSD cannot be upgraded
