Get 80% off Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 (2 years for $39.99)

Keeping everyone in your family or household safe is a never-ending task. Thanks to Bitdefender, however, keeping all the computers and mobiles in your home secure just became a lot easier. The aptly titled Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 is the smartest solution for protecting you, your loved ones' and even your friends’ devices – and we’ve got a great deal in our PCWorld Software store that will give you peace of mind: get two years protection for up to 15 devices for just $39.99 – that’s a saving of $160 on the current MSRP.

This great deal – available for a limited period only – isn’t made at the expense of security either. Bitdefender is a renowned security product that recently won the AV Comparatives 'Product of the Year Award' for 2019. You really are getting the best of all worlds with this unmissable deal.

What sets Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 apart from the opposition is its flexibility in allocating slots to different users. You set yourself up as the master account holder, then add family members or even selected friends through email invitations, allowing them to set up their own private accounts and keeping them out of yours.

This is unique among security products – most security products lock your license to a single account, so if you were to share additional device slots with others, you’d have to give them access to your account logon details to do so.

Not only does Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 allow you to allocate slots to individuals via their own accounts, it supports up to 15 devices – far more generous than the competition – including Windows and Mac computers, plus Android and iOS mobile devices.

Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 is underpinned by all the proven, award-winning protection that Bitdefender is rightly renowned for. Windows users get access to Total Security 2021, with its core components like antivirus, firewall and antispam to proactive tools that offer protection against everything from ransomware and rootkits to online threats and zero-day exploits.

There are also tools for maintaining privacy, including anti-tracker, password manager, file encryption, VPN and parental controls. And if that wasn’t enough, Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 also includes a collection of tools to help optimise your PC’s performance, including Startup Optimizer and Disk Cleanup.

Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 normally costs $199.99 for two years’ protection for your entire household and for 15 devices, but we’ve got a stunning time-limited deal that will cost you just $39.99 for the full two-year license – that’s an eye-watering saving of 80% on the MSRP.

Hurry though, this offer is an early Black Friday deal and ends November 27.

https://software.pcworld.com/p36636-bitdefender_family_pack_2021_15-device_2-yr