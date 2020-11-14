Save thousands on a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan

Under normal circumstances, you’d handle a lot of data. But these days are anything but normal, and the amount of data you manage has likely increased as a result. That’s why it’s so important to add the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan to your file storage arsenal, especially since a lifetime subscription is discounted so heavily.

Degoo Premium renders file management a breeze. It’s an AI-based cloud backup service that takes all your documents, photos, videos, and more, and puts them all in one convenient place for easy retrieval. A lifetime subscription gives you up to 15TB of 256-bit AES encrypted space, you can set up automated backups, and you can easily share files with colleagues and friends.

People lose computer files for all kinds of reasons: Human error, equipment failure, and even cybercrime. Why take chances when safeguarding them is as easy as it is affordable? Get a lifetime subscription to the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan today for just $149.99.

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $149.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.