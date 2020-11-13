This digital life insurance startup is easy to use and affordable

There was a time, not long ago, you probably felt invincible. As if nothing in the world could ever knock you down. Now that you’re a little older and wiser, however, you’ve come to realize that those days are over. That’s because you’ve started a family and understand that your children’s future is dependent entirely upon your income. What would happen to them if something were to happen to you? It’s a good question. Thankfully, Fabric is there to help provide an answer.

Fabric is a digital life insurance startup that was designed especially for young families. They sell term life insurance online in 10, 15 or 20 year terms with coverage up to $5 million. Term life insurance provides coverage for a pre-set period of time and provides a payout to your beneficiaries in the event that the unthinkable happens - if you were to pass. That way, you’ll feel confident knowing your family’s financial future is protected. At least until the little one’s grown enough to leave the nest.

In most cases, buying life insurance takes time. You have to wait several weeks and waste time on sales calls or agent meetings before you can lock in on a policy that meets your needs. And, if we’re completely honest, this is exactly why a lot of younger adults don’t have life insurance even though they should. Through Fabric, applying for a policy is quick and easy. You just go on their website, enter your information in about ten minutes, and if you qualify, they’ll present you with an offer right away*. Offers can be customized too so that the pricing that works for you.. Done.

And, if you’re on a budget, then you can’t go wrong by choosing Fabric. That’s because their rates are competitive when compared with other companies. If you’re a 29-year-old female in excellent health, for instance, you could get a $250k policy for just $14.61 per month. A 35-year-old male in excellent health can get $750k in coverage for only $34.17 a month. And a 42-year-old female can get a $500k policy for just $41.61 per month if she’s in excellent health.

Look, things happen. We never want them to happen, but they invariably do. And, in case the unfortunate does occur, it would be nice to know that our children are protected and won’t face a future of uncertainty. If you’ve got a young, busy family, then do yourself a favor and at least explore what Fabric has to offer. It could be the very thing that ensures the prosperity of your family for years to come.

Fabric offers term life insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC16-VLT19, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT (all states except NY), and by Vantis Life Insurance Company of New York, Brewster, NY (NY only). Coverage may not be available in all states.

*Issuance of coverage for term life insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval. Not all will qualify for coverage. Please see a copy of the policy for the full terms, conditions and exclusions. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of Vantis Life. Fabric Insurance Agency, LLC (FIA) is an insurance agency licensed to sell life, accident, and health insurance products. FIA will receive compensation from Vantis Life for such sales.