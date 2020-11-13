Deal

This Razer Viper gaming mouse is only $40 on Amazon today

You can get the Razer Viper ultralight ambidextrous wired gaming mouse from Amazon for its lowest price ever.

razer viper gaming mouse
Razer

A gaming mouse can reinvent your PC gaming experience, and today, the popular Razer Viper ultralight ambidextrous wired gaming mouse is just $40 on Amazon, down from a list price of $80 and the cheapest price we’ve seen it.

This mouse has a smooth, ambidextrous form factor with no drilled holes in its chassis, allowing for maximum movement speed. A rubberized side grip helps make long gaming sessions more comfortable, while light beam-based actuation allows for fast tracking and button presses. Programmable buttons on both sides and customizable Chroma RGB color profiles (allowing for nearly 17 million color combinations!) deliver a personalized experience, while a drag-free cord helps keep your gaming experience smooth.

This mouse averages a stellar 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 7,000 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Razer Viper ultralight ambidextrous wired gaming mouse for $40 ]

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
