Learn about electronics, robotics, programming and more for just $50

Want an introduction to electronics that’s as easy to understand as it is on the pocketbook? Then look no further. That’s because you can get the beginner-friendly Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle right now for just $49.99, which represents a savings of over $2,300 off the actual value.

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle presents an ideal way to learn about electronics, coding languages, and their many applications. It includes lifetime access to 15 web-based courses, each one highly rated by past students, that’ll introduce learners to the Raspberry Pi microcomputer as well as the Python programming language. From there, they’ll learn how to use both in concert to build a myriad of high tech gadgets from robots to GPS tracking systems to smart security cameras.

The contents of this package, once mastered, could easily form the basis for future professional training and maybe even help students start down a lucrative career path. And, since it’s beginner-friendly, kids can even try their hand at it and get an educational jump over their peers.

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle - $49.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.