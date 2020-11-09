Deal

The Editors' Choice-winning Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD is $70 off

Amazon is selling the excellent 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable for its best price yet.

If you need an external SSD with a massive amount of storage and a touch of extra security, we’ve got a deal for you today. The 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD is on sale for $160 at Amazon. That’s the all-time low price for the drive, which has been sitting between $210 to $230 for most of the year.

We reviewed the Samsung T7 Touch Portable in February, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice award. It’s also the runner-up “best performance USB drive” in our roundup of the best external drives of 2020. “There’s a whole lot to like about the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch. It’s the fastest portable USB SSD we’ve tested [at the time], and incredibly affordable for a secure drive,” we said in our review.

The Samsung T7 Touch is definitely fast, with read speeds up to 1,050 megabytes per second and writes up to 1,000 MB/s. The “touch” part of the name, however, comes from the SSD’s fingerprint reader for a bit of added security. As we said in our review, the T7 Touch isn’t FIPS certified for enterprise use, but for home users it’s a nice addition. The T7 Touch is also shock resistant able to withstand drops from up to six feet.

It’s an excellent external SSD that offers fast transfer times, a whole lot of storage, and a little added security. Today, it’s on sale for its best price yet. What more could you ask for?

[Today’s deal: 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable for $160 at Amazon.]

