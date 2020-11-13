Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Start your new year on the right foot by learning how to code for just $60

PCWorld |

sale 118997 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

We think it’s pretty safe to suggest that everyone’s looking forward to a fresh start in 2021. And one of the best ways to ensure a positive new year is to learn an employable and ultra-modern skill, like you can with The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle.

This package includes lifetime access to 26 courses that prepare students to code using today’s most sought after languages. Students will learn expert skills in web development, find out how to make their own mobile and web apps, get acquainted with data science applications, and that’s just for starters. And, since each highly rated course is delivered by popular instructors like Ron Percival and Nick Walter, students will be learning from the best that the industry has to offer.

This is beginner friendly training that everyone should take advantage of. And since the whole package can be had for a paltry $60.06 ― a savings of over 90 percent off the regular value of $3,857 ― they’re practically giving it away.

 
The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle - $60.06

See Deal


Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes