Best early Black Friday deals on power banks, power stations, wireless chargers and cables

There’s no time like the present to grab some essential mobile gear—both for yourself, and for everyone on your list. Amazon is already offering nice discounts on mobile accessories, especially power banks, power stations, wireless chargers, and charging cables. Here’s the first batch of deals that are worth your consideration. We’ll continue to update this article as new deals pop in.

Best power bank deals

If you want to give the gift of charging power on the go—which is really the gift of peace of mind—a power bank is a great choice. These are imminently portable, but if you’re looking for a beefy, no-nonsense option, skip to the next section.

$15: RAVPower 10000mAh power bank (50% off with coupon)

$28.50: Hiluckey 26800mAh solar charger ($17.50 off with coupon)

$36: RAVPower 26800 power bank ($10 off with coupon)

Best power station deals

A power station means serious business. They pack a ton of battery power in reserve, and provide USB ports, a DC car port (like the kind in your dashboard), and an AC outlet. They can often power up via optional solar powers, as well. You won’t fit one in a backpack, but they can be game changers for camping and emergency use. All of our options below meet or beat their lowest Amazon prices ever.

$213: Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 ($37 off with coupon)

$160: Rockpals 250-Watt Portable Generator ($30 with coupon)

$165: SnugMax Vickers 200 Portable Power Station ($15 off with coupon)

$115: Aiper 150W Portable Power Station ($15 off with coupon)

Best wireless charger deals

Wireless charging is a convenient way to boost battery without a whole bunch of tangled cords, and there are some awesome deals in this category at the moment. For more options, be sure to revisit this article.

$16: CHOETECH wireless charger ($4 off with coupon)

$20: Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging pad with iWatch stand ($7 off with coupon)

$14: Seneo wireless charging stand ($3 off with coupon)

Best charging cable deals

Charging cables are easy to lose, so they make a great gift add-on or stocking stuffer. These are typically inexpensive accessories, but right now you can grab some cables for even cheaper.

$10: ilikable iPhone charger cable 3-pack ($2 off)

$13: Cabepow 6-foot iPhone charger cable 2-pack ($7 off)

$9.59: Hoblaze micro USB cable 3-pack ($1.41 off)