SSDs, huge hard drives, SD cards, flash drives and more are on sale today

You can never have enough storage, and even better, you can never have enough cheap storage. Right now, Amazon is throwing a one-day sale for all kinds of PC storage such as internal SSDs, external hard drives, flash drives, SD cards, and portable SSDS. These are all brand name products too, including Crucial, Lexar, PNY, Seagate, Toshiba, and WD. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening Pacific time.

Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up, we have the 1TB Crucial MX500 for $92 instead of the usual $115. This is the all-time low and an excellent price for so much speedy storage. The MX500 is a SATA III SSD with sequential read speeds up to 560 megabytes per second, and sequential writes up to 510MB/s. It should slip easily into most desktops and laptops.

Next up we have the 10TB WD Elements desktop external hard drive for $150. That’s not the all-time low, but it’s the best price this year. Since this is a desktop external hard drive it’ll need its own power source, as well as its own desk space to sit upright. This is an good option for a large Plex library, a File History back-up drive, or both—you can do a lot with a borderline ludicrous 10TB capacity.

Finally, for people with an unused M.2 slot in their motherboard, the 250GB Crucial P2 NVMe SSD is just $36, down from the usual $50 and another all-time low. This would make a solid boot drive. Store Windows, your favorite programs, and a chosen game or two on this, then pair it with with a larger SSD or hard drive that handles most of your mass storage duties.

There’s a lot more to find in this sale, including Lexar SD cards, massive Barracuda Pro internal hard drives, PNY flash drives, and a lot more. If you need storage of pretty much any type, today is the day to get some.

[Today's deal: One-day storage sale on gear from Seagate, WD, and more at Amazon.]