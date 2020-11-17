Score deep discounts on Lenovo PCs and gear in Amazon's one-day sale

Deal

Amazon has a one-day sale on Lenovo PCs and accessories with some excellent prices.

If you're looking for a new PC or monitor without breaking the bank, we've got a great deal for you today: Amazon is running a one-day sale on Lenovo laptops, monitors, and other gear, with many at all-time low prices.

First up is the Chromebook Flex, which only recently launched a couple of months ago. We normally have two simple requirements for recommending a Chromebook: it needs to have a 1080p display and it needs to be $200 or less. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex, which is on sale for $350, is the exception. Not only is it the lowest price we've tracked, but it's a solid machine as well that we gave four stars in our review. The Chromebook Flex 5 is rocking an Intel dual-core, four thread "Comet Lake" Core i3-10110U processor, as well as a 1080p touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB onboard storage.

Next up is the Lenovo Legion Y25 1080p gaming display for $256 down from its $320 MSRP and a new all-time low. This 25-inch display isn't that big, but it has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1 millisecond response time, and it's rocking FreeSync that works all the way up to the max refresh rate over DisplayPort and HDMI. It also has four built-in USB 3.2 ports.

Finally, anyone who needs a stylus for their ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 2, Miix 712, 510, 520, or Yoga 720 and 920 tablets can grab the Lenovo Active Pen 2 for $45. That's about $11 off its more recent price. The Pen 2 has up to 2,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and configurable buttons for increasing productivity.

