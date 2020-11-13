Portal and Oculus gift guide -- Deal Alert

Holiday Season Gift Guide from Oculus and Portal

The holiday season is just around the corner, and as usual, there are plenty of exciting tech products available to keep you and the family entertained. With technology continuing to innovate at an incredible rate, fresh new products like Portal from Facebook and Oculus Quest 2 are a great example of what's on the market today. In this blog, we are going to give you a comprehensive gift guide to ensure you're getting the best deal possible. Check out other online coupons from PCWorld for the latest tech items.

What are the key features of Portal?

Portal is a smart video system that adapts to your individual needs and home. Whether you are cooking up dinner in the kitchen, or relaxing on the couch, you can use Portal to make video calls anywhere around the world. Portal can use WhatsApp and Messenger to make video calls to other people's smartphones, so you will never feel disconnected from family members and friends. Portal also includes a built-in Alexa, providing a powerful smart home experience where you can listen to your favorite music, see who's at your front door, and watch the news with complete ease and simplicity.

Which Portal should I get?

There is a range of Portal products to choose from, each with different benefits and features. Portal TV is perfect for experiencing the key features of Portal on your own TV screen, such as smart video calling and Facebook watch. It is ideal for bringing the family together and sharing the experience of Portal so everyone can be involved. For a more solitary user experience, Portal Mini provides a more personal and engaging approach with an 8" display that can be used anywhere in your home.

Buy 2 Portal Devices by Facebook and Save $50

Take advantage of this incredible offer for the holiday season, where if you buy two or more Portal devices, you'll save $50 on your purchase. There's a Facebook Portal product for everyone to love and appreciate this holiday season, and this fantastic deal makes them more accessible than ever. Get the Portal+ for a more expansive experience for you and your home, and couple it up with the Portal Mini to add a fluid versatility so all your smart home bases are covered.

Access the next level of gaming with Oculus

The future is now with Oculus Virtual Reality gaming! Never before has VR gaming been so accessible, and Oculus is leading the way with its incredible products and features. Choose from the Oculus Quest 2 or the Oculus Rift S depending on your special needs and wants. Whether you want a more powerful virtual reality experience compatible with your PC, or a more accessible stand-alone experience, there's an Oculus product ideal for everyone this holiday season.

What is the Oculus Rift S?

The Oculus Rift S is the heavyweight Oculus experience, providing a more advanced and powerful virtual reality entertainment system. The Rift S combines with your PC to give you the next level of the VR experience. Its easy and intuitive setup means you'll be a part of the VR revolution in no time at all! The Oculus Rift S is home to unique experiences and games you won't find anywhere else, including Half-Life: Alyx, the exciting new entry to the famous FPS series from Valve. The Rift S is the perfect holiday season gift for anyone you know who's crazy about video games and cutting-edge technology!

Get the Oculus Quest 2 for only $299 + Free Shipping

The Oculus Quest 2 is the next level of stand-alone virtual reality gaming. Unlike the Rift S, the Quest 2 is a PC-optional experience, which means you won't need to have any prior equipment before purchasing. The only piece of tech you'll need is a compatible smartphone app and you'll be ready to enter the world of VR gaming! The Oculus Quest 2 starts at $299 and includes free shipping. It's sure to be a huge hit this holiday season, so make sure you've got those Oculus promo codes ready to give you the best deal available.

Should I get the Oculus Quest 2 or the Oculus Rift S?

There is no wrong answer to this question! Both the Quest 2 and Rift S provide hugely enjoyable virtual reality gaming experiences at different levels. The answer depends on your own personal preferences and needs, or whoever you are buying a gift for. The Rift S provides a more powerful experience, but you'll need a compatible PC to take advantage. The Quest 2 is a stand-alone virtual reality product which is ready fresh out the box, at the expense of more sophisticated technology.

