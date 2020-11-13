Score laptops, PCs, monitors, and mice for cheap in this 24-hour Acer blowout sale

If you’re looking for a monitor, a PC, or a mouse, be sure to stop by Amazon today. The online retailer is throwing a one-day blowout sale on Acer PC gearRemove non-product link with some flat-out fantastic prices. The sale ends just before midnight on Friday evening Pacific time.

We sifted through everything to find our favorite deals.

First up is a 15.6-inch Acer Predator Triton gaming laptop for $1,500. This laptop usually costs $1,800 and includes an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and a blisteringly fast 300Hz 1080p display. Those high-end components come paired with 16GB of memory and 512GB of speedy NVMe SSD storage. This is an excellent 1080p gaming machine, and while we haven’t reviewed this specific configuration, we really like what Acer is doing with the Triton lineup. The GeForce 2070 Super is an RTX card with support for real-time ray tracing, variable rate shading, and other advanced features for a fantastic gaming experience. And of course, the keyboard features RGB backlighting.

Next, we’ve got a 27-inch Acer Nitro curved 1440p display for $270, down from $350. It’s packing FreeSync adaptive sync technology, has a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a 1ms response time. That’s everything you could ask for if you’re seeking responsive, buttery-smooth gaming. For ports, you get one DisplayPort and two HDMI.

Finally, anyone looking for a new family PC should check out this Acer Aspire tower for $450. That’s $80 off of the usual $530. It has the six-core Core i5-10400 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It’s also packing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a blazing fast USB 3.2 Type C port. It’s not a gaming rig, but it’ll handle daily productivity and web browsing duties like a champ.

Those are the three items that caught our eye, but there are a ton of other options including mice, all-in-one PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Act fast if you’re interested though, as these deals disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: One-day Acer sale at Amazon.Remove non-product link]