Everyone needs a power bank to keep devices charged up while on the go—and they also make great gifts. Today on Amazon, you can grab an Aukey PD ultra-slim power bank for $36Remove non-product link, using the on-page coupon as well as the coupon code 9DOSJOVS. This brings it down 25 percent from a list price of $48.

This power bank’s 20000mAh capacity can fully charge an iPhone 11 more than five times, and its 18W fast-charging capabilities can quickly power up a ton of devices. In addition, sensitivity to low-current devices, such as wireless headphones, allows you to safely charge your accessories as well, while an anti-slip texture helps you keep a good grip on this compact power bank.

For more deals on power banks and other accessories, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals on power banks, power stations, wireless chargers, and cables.

[ Today’s deal: Aukey PD ultra-slim power bank for $36Remove non-product link ]

This story, "This powerful Aukey power bank is just $36 today (that's 25% off)" was originally published by Macworld .