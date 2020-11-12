This Gateway gaming laptop with a blazing 120Hz screen is just $599

It’s official: The iconic Gateway brand is back as a Walmart-exclusive line, and we just spotted an enticing deal for a Gateway gaming laptop. The 15.6-inch Gateway Creator Series gaming notebookRemove non-product link with a 1080p, 120Hz display, a modern AMD Ryzen processor, and discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics is on sale for just $599. That’s $300 off the MSRP and a killer price for an entry-level gaming laptop.

The laptop runs on AMD’s excellent Ryzen 5 4600H processor with six cores, twelve threads, a base clock of 3.0GHz, and a maximum boost of 4GHz. The graphics duties fall on an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of VRAM. Yes, that’s an entry-level GPU, but it’ll still play most games if you fiddle with the visual options—it even meets the requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. Esports games will, of course, sing on this laptop, putting the blazing-fast 120Hz display to work.

The laptop has 8GB of RAM while a 256GB NVMe SSD takes care of storage, and there’s also a microSD slot if you need more capacity. Other ports include one HDMI, two mini Display Port, one USB Type-C port, and two standard USB 3.1 ports.

The laptop is also loaded with THX Spatial Audio and it comes with a free month of Microsoft’s fantastic Xbox Game Pass for PC. It’s a nice starter rig for the gamer in your life, or just as a nice laptop that’s easy to port around at just 4 pounds. For more options, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops, but most play-ready notebooks aren’t anywhere near this affordable.

[Today’s deal: Gateway Creator Series 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $600 on Walmart.Remove non-product link]