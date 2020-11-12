Deal

Store everything with this ludicrous 16TB external drive for $90 off

Best Buy is selling the 16TB WD Easystore external hard drive for just $260 right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

wdeasystore16tb
WD

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

External storage drives are getting ridiculously large, which is nothing but a good thing when you need to manage backups, deal with a media library, and maintain a handy place to store files all in one place. Today, you can do all that and more with a 16TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $260. That’s $90 off the MSRP and a killer price for a massive amount of storage.

This is a desktop hard drive, meaning it requires its own power source and cannot run off a simple USB connection the way portable drives do. It connects to the PC via a standard USB cable for file transfers, and it can use USB 3.0 (probably USB 3.1 Gen 1) or USB 2.0 if you don’t have a faster port handy.

And those 16 terabytes should be more than enough to handle your backups, a large media library, and anything else you want to throw at it. WD’s external drive is not a NAS box, so it likely won’t stand up to multiple users grabbing and storing files over a network, but it’s fine for single users or if you don’t mind passing the drive around between the members of your household.

The hard drive comes with a two-year limited warranty, and it works with all the various WD disk utilities if you want to use them.

[Today’s deal: 16TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $260 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes