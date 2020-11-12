Store everything with this ludicrous 16TB external drive for $90 off

External storage drives are getting ridiculously large, which is nothing but a good thing when you need to manage backups, deal with a media library, and maintain a handy place to store files all in one place. Today, you can do all that and more with a 16TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $260Remove non-product link. That’s $90 off the MSRP and a killer price for a massive amount of storage.

This is a desktop hard drive, meaning it requires its own power source and cannot run off a simple USB connection the way portable drives do. It connects to the PC via a standard USB cable for file transfers, and it can use USB 3.0 (probably USB 3.1 Gen 1) or USB 2.0 if you don’t have a faster port handy.

And those 16 terabytes should be more than enough to handle your backups, a large media library, and anything else you want to throw at it. WD’s external drive is not a NAS box, so it likely won’t stand up to multiple users grabbing and storing files over a network, but it’s fine for single users or if you don’t mind passing the drive around between the members of your household.

The hard drive comes with a two-year limited warranty, and it works with all the various WD disk utilities if you want to use them.

[Today’s deal: 16TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $260 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]