Holiday Gift Ideas: Save Up to 60% Off These HD Camera Drones

Photographers are always looking to take the most perfect and unique shots. And that sometimes means putting themselves in precarious positions, which is just plain dangerous. Thankfully, those situations can be avoided. All you need is a camera drone and, luckily, several of them are on sale right now — and at prices that practically anyone can afford.

TRNDlabs Spectre Drone

Aerial HD photography is totally affordable with the Spectre Drone — price dropped for a limited time to $59.99. Featuring ultra-simple flight controls, virtually anyone can take off, snap a photo, and then land again without causing any damage to the surrounding area or to the drone itself. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll find yourself doing acrobatic stunts with relative ease, which will only serve to increase the number of photographic applications this drone can provide.

TRNDlabs Spectre Drone - $59.99



Force1 U49WF Wi-Fi FPV Drone with HD Video Camera

Looking for a camera drone that’s beginner-friendly and won’t break the bank? Then the Force1, discounted by 40 percent to $89.99, is a great option. This model is equipped with a single button take-off and landing modes that remove the possibility of human error. And, underneath, it boasts a built-in camera that is capable of recording high definition video at 720p.

Force1 U49WF Wi-Fi FPV Drone with HD Video Camera - $89.99



Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone

Camera drones come in all shapes and sizes. This portable and foldable option, which is marked down by 59 percent to $60.99, is among the smallest you’ll find. But don’t think for one moment that it isn’t up to the task. Though small, it’s still equipped with a 4K camera that’ll let you take breathtaking aerial shots and videos. And, since you can use it safely both inside and out, the number of applications is limitless.

Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone - $60.99



SNAPTAIN® SP500 GPS FPV Beginner Drone

The beginner-friendly SNAPTAIN SP500 is about as worry-free as it gets. It features technology that lets you program a safe flight area, so there’s no chance that it could inadvertently crash or be irretrievably lost. When you factor in that this thing boasts some pretty powerful photography specs, then it provides an incredible bang for your buck at just $140.

SNAPTAIN® SP500 GPS FPV Beginner Drone - $140



DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone Alpine White

DJI is synonymous with drone technology. And for good reason. They produced many of the professional-grade models that have been in widespread use for years, and they’re continuing that tradition with the DJI Spark, which is offered today for only $449.99.

The Spark is small but powerful. It features intelligent flight modes for a truly stable photographic experience, mechanical gimbal stabilization for shake-free video, and it offers a companion app that makes editing your videos a breeze.

DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone Alpine White - $449.99



E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone

This drone, discounted for a limited time by 21 percent, is ideal for those in search of a more rugged option. The E88 is constructed using high resistance plastic, making it extremely durable. It features Wi-Fi connectivity which allows you to take photos and videos in real-time using your phone, and the onboard 4K camera is capable of taking breathtaking images and videos which could be used in a wide variety of applications.

E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone - $59.95



