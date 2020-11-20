Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Early Black Friday: This $249 Solar Wireless Backup Camera is Less Than $145 with Code

Not every car is equipped with a fancy backup camera. And that’s a shame because it’s such a handy tool to have ― especially from a safety perspective. Well, good news: Now every vehicle can have one with the economical FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera, offered right now with extra pre-Black Friday savings.

The FenSens is easy to install and even easier to use. In fact, there is no wiring needed whatsoever. You just bolt it to your car where your rear license plate lives, charge it once, and then connect it through your Android or iOS device. And that’s it. From there, you can view what the camera sees directly on your device. And it’s solar-powered, so you’ll never have to recharge it.

Every car needs a backup camera. If yours doesn’t, consider getting the FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera. Use code SAVE15NOV at check out and get it for just $144.49, a pre-Black Friday savings of an extra 15 percent off the usual price.

 
Prices are subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
