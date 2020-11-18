Best early Black Friday deals on PC components, monitors, and networking gear

Given the ups and downs of 2020, Black Friday’s muted vibe comes as no surprise. While you can find good deals, they’re not nearly as plentiful or tantalizing as last year, due to demand and a flood of recent product launches. On average, expect to spend about 10 percent more compared to 2019.
Still, with some digging around, we’re unearthing solid discounts on items that we particularly care about at PCWorld: CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and more. Keep an eye on these lists, as we’ll expand them as sales ramp up between now and Black Friday.
To see everything else on sale right now, check out our round-up of the best early Black Friday 2020 deals.
Best early Black Friday PC component deals
CPU
- Intel Core i9-9900K, $320 ($80 off)
(Use coupon code 93XPZ52 at checkout)
CPU coolers
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L 120mm AIO cooler, $40 (43% off)
(Use code 9BFSTART3 at check out. Must also file $10 mail-in rebate by 12/15/20)
Graphics cards
- MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT + Godfall and WoW Shadowlands, $350 ($45 off)
(Use code 2BFSTNW326 at checkout and file mail-in rebate within 21 days of purchase.)
Internal storage drives
SSDs
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5” SATA SSD, $100 ($20 off)
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD, $130 ($38 off)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, $150 ($30 off)
Monitors
Deals on high refresh rate gaming monitors are far more common this year, so check over the specs carefully on the displays. Similar models tend to still favor one or two aspects (price, response time, etc) in comparison to the others.
Gaming
- Phillips 242E1GSJ 24” 1080p 144Hz TN FreeSync Monitor, $116
- Lenovo C32Q-20 32” 1440p 75Hz IPS FreeSync Monitor, $160 (36% off)
Best early Black Friday deals on external storage drives
- WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive, $120 (40% off)
Best early Black Friday deals on gaming hardware and accessories
- 256GB Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset + Fit Pack, $400
(Costco members only)
