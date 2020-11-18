Best early Black Friday deals on PC components, monitors, and networking gear

Given the ups and downs of 2020, Black Friday’s muted vibe comes as no surprise. While you can find good deals, they’re not nearly as plentiful or tantalizing as last year, due to demand and a flood of recent product launches. On average, expect to spend about 10 percent more compared to 2019.

Still, with some digging around, we’re unearthing solid discounts on items that we particularly care about at PCWorld: CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and more. Keep an eye on these lists, as we’ll expand them as sales ramp up between now and Black Friday.

To see everything else on sale right now, check out our round-up of the best early Black Friday 2020 deals.

Best early Black Friday PC component deals

CPU

Intel Core i9-9900K, $320 ($80 off)

(Use coupon code 93XPZ52 at checkout)

CPU coolers

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L 120mm AIO cooler, $40 (43% off)

(Use code 9BFSTART3 at check out. Must also file $10 mail-in rebate by 12/15/20)

Graphics cards

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT + Godfall and WoW Shadowlands, $350 ($45 off)

(Use code 2BFSTNW326 at checkout and file mail-in rebate within 21 days of purchase.)

Internal storage drives

SSDs

Monitors

Deals on high refresh rate gaming monitors are far more common this year, so check over the specs carefully on the displays. Similar models tend to still favor one or two aspects (price, response time, etc) in comparison to the others.

Gaming

