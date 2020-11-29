Best Cyber Monday deals on PC components, monitors, networking gear, and more

While you can certainly find good deals this year, they’re not nearly as plentiful or tantalizing as last year, due to demand and a flood of recent product launches. On average, expect to spend about 10 percent more compared to 2019.
Still, with some digging around, we’re unearthing solid discounts on items that we particularly care about at PCWorld: CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and more. Keep an eye on these lists, as we’ll expand them as sales ramp up between now and Black Friday.
To see everything else on sale right now, check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals.
Best PC component deals
Cases
- Corsair Carbide SPEC-05 ATX Mid TowerRemove non-product link, $33 on Newegg (52% off)
(Must file mail-in rebate by 12/21/2020)
- Phanteks Eclipse P300 ATX Mid-TowerRemove non-product link, $45 on Newegg (25% off)
(Must file $15 mail-in rebate by 12/27/2020)
- Fractal Design Meshify C ATX Compact Mid-TowerRemove non-product link, $60 on Newegg (29% off)
- Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Mid Tower - Black, $70 on Newegg (30% off)
(Must file $20 mail-in rebate by 12/18/2020)
CPU
- Intel Core i3-10100Remove non-product link, $100 on Amazon ($20 off)
- Intel Core i7-9700KRemove non-product link, $200 at Micro Center ($100 off)
(In-store purchases only)
- Intel Core i9-9900K, $300 at Micro Center (25% off)
(In-store purchases only)
- Intel Core i9-9900KRemove non-product link, $320 on Amazon ($80 off)
- Intel Core i9-9900KRemove non-product link + Crysis Remastered, $320 on Newegg ($80 off)
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, $400 on Microcenter (20% off)
(In-store purchases only)
CPU coolers
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240mm AIO coolerRemove non-product link, $37 on Newegg (33% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYM37 at check out. Must also file $15 mail-in rebate by 12/30/2020.)
- Noctua NH-D15, $90 on Newegg (10% off)
(Use code EMCGGFG32 at check out)
- Corsair H100i RGB 240mm AIORemove non-product link, $100 at Best Buy (38% off)
- Lepa Chopper Advance 120mm LED Fan (Green)Remove non-product link, $0 on Newegg (FREE)
(Must file $10 mail-in rebate by 12/30/2020.)
Internal storage drives
Hard Disk Drives
- WD Blue 1TB 7200RPM HDDRemove non-product linkRemove non-product link, $40 on Amazon (20% off)
- WD Blue 6TB 5400RPM HDDRemove non-product link, $119 on Newegg (24% off)
- Seagate IronWolf NAS HDD 4TB 5900RPM, $95 on Newegg (11% off)
- Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS HDD 7200 RPM, $180 on Newegg (19% off)
- WD Red Pro 6TB 7200 RPM HDDRemove non-product link, $165 on Newegg (25% off)
SSDs
- Crucial MX500 500GB 2.5-in SATA SSD, $54 on Newegg (25% off)
- SK Hynix S31 500GB 2.5” SATA SSD Remove non-product link, $46 on Amazon (20% off)
- SK Hynix S31 1TB 2.5” SATA SSDRemove non-product link, $89 on Amazon (18% off)
- WD Blue 2TB M.2 SATA SSDRemove non-product link, $170 on Amazon (12% off)
- WD Blue 4TB 2.5” SATA SSDRemove non-product link, $400 on Newegg (25% off)
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5” SATA SSDRemove non-product link, $100 on Amazon (27% off)
- Samsung 870 QVO 8TB 2.5” SATA SSDRemove non-product link, $750 on Amazon (17% off)
- Crucial P2 500GB M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link, $51 on Amazon (15% off)
- Crucial P1 2TB M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link, $200 on Amazon (12% off)
- Intel 665p M.2 NVMe 1TB SSDRemove non-product link, $83 on Newegg (25% off)
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link, $60 on Amazon, B&H, and Newegg (40% off)
- Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link, $130 on Amazon, B&H, and Newegg (28% off)
- WD Black SN750 2TB NVMe SSDRemove non-product link, $295 on Newegg (16% off)
Monitors
Deals on high refresh rate gaming monitors are far more common this year, so check over the specs carefully on the displays. Similar models tend to still favor one or two aspects (price, response time, etc) in comparison to the others.
Gaming
- MSI Optix G241 23.8” 1080p 144Hz IPS FreeSyncRemove non-product link, $160 at Micro Center (16% off)
(Must file mail-in rebate within 21 days of purchase.)
- Monoprice 35” Curved Ultrawide 1440p 100Hz VA FreeSyncRemove non-product link, $300 at Monoprice (25% off)
- LG 35” Curved Ultrawide 1440p 100Hz VA FreeSyncRemove non-product link, $400 at Costco (20% off)
Productivity
- Samsung T350 24” 1080p IPS 75Hz FreeSync, $90 on Best Buy (40% off)
- Acer EB321HQU 31.5” 1440p IPS, $180 on Officedepot (40% off)
Motherboards
- ASRock B450M Pro4 AM4 Micro-ATXRemove non-product link, $65 on Amazon (34% off)
- ASRock B365M Pro4 LGA 1151 Micro-ATX, $70 on Newegg (17% off)
- ASUS Prime Z490-A LGA 1200 ATXRemove non-product link, $180 on Newegg (22% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYM235 at check out)
- MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wi-FiRemove non-product link, $170 on Amazon (19% off)
RAM
- Patriot Viper 3 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3-1866, $55 on Newegg (11% off)
- Team T-Force Delta RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200Remove non-product link, $65 at Newegg (28% off)
- OLOy 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 CL18Remove non-product link, $99 at Newegg (9% off)
- Team T-FORCE VULCAN Z 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 CL18, $99 on Newegg
- G.SKILL Aegis 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3200, $100 on Newegg (13% off)
- Patriot Viper Steel 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-4400Remove non-product link, $105 on Newegg (30% off)
Power Supplies
- Corsair CV550 550W 80+ BronzeRemove non-product link, $38 on Newegg (46% off)
(Must file $20 mail-in rebate by 12/21/2020)
- Seasonic S12III 550W 80+ Bronze, $45 on Newegg (25% off)
(Must file $15 mail-in rebate by 12/30/2020)
- Seasonic S12III 650W 80+ BronzeRemove non-product link, $50 on Newegg (23% off)
(Must file $15 mail-in rebate by 12/30/2020)
- Corsair CX550M 550W 80+ Bronze - Semi-Modular, $70 on Newegg (19% off)
(Must file $10 mail-in rebate by 12/26/2020)
Best deals on video games
- Borderlands 3 (Steam), $18 on Newegg (70% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYMBA3 at check out)
- Control Ultimate EditionRemove non-product link, $16 on Newegg (50% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYMB2A at check out)
- Death StrandingRemove non-product link, $24 on Newegg (60% off)
(Use code23BKFCYMB38 at check out)
- Gears 5 (Win 10), $9 on Newegg (77% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYM94 at check out)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Win 10), $13 on Newegg (57% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYMB26 at check out)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition (Win 10), $17 on Newegg (57% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYM97 at check out)
Best deals on gaming hardware and accessories
- Microsoft Xbox Series X controllerRemove non-product link, $40 at Microsoft Store (33% off)
- 256GB Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset + Fit PackRemove non-product link, $400 at Costco
(Costco members only)
- Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 monthsRemove non-product link, $20 at Target (56% off)
(Max 3 per account. Redeem with recurring billing set to OFF to get 1 free month by agreeing to recurring billing.)
Best deals on software
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021Remove non-product link, $60 on Amazon (40% off)
- Adobe Premiere Elements 2021Remove non-product link, $60 on Amazon (40% off)
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 + Premiere Elements 2021Remove non-product link, $90 on Amazon (40%)
Best deals on routers and networking gear
Traditional routers
- TP-Link Archer AX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router, $100 on Amazon (23% off)
- TP-Link Archer C4000 Tri-BandRemove non-product link, $100 on Costco (23% off)
- Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream AX4300 Wi-Fi 6 routerRemove non-product link, $130 on Costco (35% off)
Switches
- TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit PoE Managed SwitchRemove non-product link, $110 on Amazon (26% off)
Top tech sales during Prime Day
Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: