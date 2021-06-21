Best Amazon Prime Day deals on PC components, monitors, networking gear, and more

Sift through the Amazon Prime Day sales on clothes, outdoor furniture, and beauty products, and you’ll find some surprisingly good deals on PC components and networking gear. While the offerings aren’t nearly as complete as previous years (you can’t build a whole PC with Prime Day PC component deals), those looking to upgrade or grab a few pieces for a project can still save a solid chunk of cash. Here are the best deals we’ve found on CPUs, monitors, cases, routers, and more during Day 1 of Amazon’s sale blowout.
Top PC component, gaming accessory, and networking deals during Amazon Prime Day
The creme de la creme of Amazon’s discounts in these categories include an unlocked 10th-gen Core i7 available for the price of its Core i5 sibling, a 2TB NVMe SSD for under $150, and one of our favorite gaming mice for just $20.
- Intel Core i7-10700K, $259.99 (33% off)
- GIGABYTE X570-I AORUS Pro Wi-Fi AMD AM4 Mini-ITX, $183.99 (20% off)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $19.99 (60% off)
- Thermaltake Versa H18 Micro-ATX Mini-Tower, $38.49 (30% off)
Best PC component deals
As expected, most of this year’s PC component deals focus less on core components like processors, graphics cards, memory, and motherboards. That said, you can still snag some excellent low prices on 10th-gen Intel parts (how the times have changed!) while also scooping up affordable storage, extra fans, and possibly even a fancy new display.
Cases
- Cooler Master MasterBox MB530P ATX Mid-Tower w/ 3x 120mm ARGB fans, $109.99 (21% off)
- Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 Mesh ATX Mid-Tower with w/ 3x 120mm ARGB fans, $103.99 (20% off)
- Cooler Master NR200P SFF mini-ITX case w/ tempered glass & PCIe riser cable, $103.99 (20% off)
- Cooler Master NR200 SFF mini-ITX Case, $76.99 (23% off)
- Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L ATX Mini-Tower, $44.99 (25% off)
- Thermaltake Level 20 MT ATX Mid-Tower w/ 4x 120mm fans, $69.99 (30% off)
- Thermaltake V250 ATX Mid-Tower w/ 4x 120mm fans, $62.99 (30% off)
- Thermaltake Core V21 Micro ATX Cube Case, $55.99 (30% off)
- Thermaltake S100 Snow Edition Micro-ATX Mini-Tower, $48.99 (30% off)
- Thermaltake Versa H18 Micro-ATX Mini-Tower, $38.49 (30% off)
CPU
- Intel Core i7-10700K, $259.99 (33% off)
- Intel Core i7-10700KF, $239.99 (34% off)
CPU coolers
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror 280mm ARGB AIO CPU Liquid Cooler, $99.99 (26% off)
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU Air Cooler, $34.99 (22% off)
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition CPU Air Cooler, $34.99 (22% off)
Fans
- Cooler Master Master Fan MF120 120mm Halo Duo-Ring ARGB fans (3 pack), $49.99 (23% off)
- Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 V2 ARGB 120mm Square Frame Fan (120mm), $12.99 (24% off)
- Thermaltake Pure 12 ARGB fans (3 pack), $41.99 (30% off)
Internal storage drives
Solid state drives (SSDs) - M.2 PCIe
- Crucial P5 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD, $195.99 (51% off)
- Crucial P2 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD, $139.99 (53% off)
- Crucial P5 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD, $95.99 (45% off)
- Crucial P2 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Internal SSD, $73.49 (51% off)
- Samsung 980 PRO 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD, $329.99 (23% off)
- Samsung 980 PRO 500GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD, $99.99 (33% off)
- WD Black 1TB SN850 M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD, $171.99 (25% off)
- WD Blue 1TB SN550 M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen3 Internal SSD, $84.99 (32% off)
Solid state drives (SSDs) - SATA
- Crucial BX500 2TB SATA 2.5-Inch Internal SSD, $154.99 (23% off)
- SAMSUNG 870 QVO 4TB SATA 2.5-inch SSD, $339.99 (21% off)
- WD Blue 4TB SATA 2.5-Inch Internal PC SSD, $379.99 (31% off)
Hard disk drives (HDDs)
- Toshiba X300 10TB Performance 7200RPM 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive, $214.19 (28% off)
- WD Black 6TB WD 7200RPM 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive, $141.99 (43% off)
- WD Black 4TB WD 7200RPM 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive, $126.99 (33% off)
- WD Blue 6TB 5400RPM 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive, $96.99 (48% off)
Monitors
Gaming
- BenQ EX3501R 34-inch 1440p 100Hz HDR FreeSync Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor, $549.99 (27% off)
- Lenovo G34W-10 34-inch WQHD 1440p VA 144Hz FreeSync Ultrawide Curved Monitor, $334.99 (33% off)
- Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 1440p VA 120Hz FreeSync 2 Ultrawide Curved Monitor, $899.99 (40% off)
- Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 1440p 240Hz VA FreeSync Premium Curved Monitor, $559.99 (30% off)
- Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G5 3440x1440 VA 165Hz FreeSync Premium Ultrawide Curved Monitor, $419.99 (30% off)
- ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 27-inch 1ms 1440p 165Hz FreeSync/G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, $335.99 (31% off)
- ViewSonic VA3456-MHDJ 34-Inch 3440x1440 IPS 60Hz FreeSync Ultrawide Monitor, $319.99 (22% off)
Productivity
- Lenovo L27q-30 27-inch QHD 1440p IPS 75Hz FreeSync Monitor, $214 (21% off)
- Lenovo C27-20 27-Inch 1080p IPS 75Hz FreeSync Monitor, $126.69 (30% off)
- ViewSonic XG3220 32-Inch 4K MVA 60Hz FreeSync Monitor, $399.99 (22% off)
- ViewSonic VP2771 27-Inch IPS 1440p Monitor, $339.99 (26% off)
Motherboards
- ASUS Prime B560M-A Intel LGA 1200 Micro-ATX, $87.99 (20% off)
- ASUS Prime A520M-K AMD AM4 Micro-ATX, $57.99 (24% off)
- GIGABYTE X570-I AORUS Pro Wi-Fi AMD AM4 Mini-ITX, $183.99 (20% off)
- GIGABYTE Z590 UD Intel LGA 1200 ATX, $151.99 (20% off)
Power supplies
- Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2 Full Modular, 750W, 80+ Gold, $89.99 (22% off)
- Thermaltake Smart BM2 750W 80+ Bronze Semi-Modular, $69.99 (30% off)
- Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 80+ Gold 600W Non-Modular, $55.99 (30% off)
Water cooling kits
- Corsair Hydro X Series XH305i Hardline Water Cooling Kit, $425.99 (23% off)
Best deals on gaming & streaming accessories
Razer’s big blowout during Amazon Prime Day means serious savings on select keyboards, headsets, mice, and more. We’ve highlighted the best here, including the ultra-popular DeathAdder mouse for just $20, but be sure to check out the full lineup of deals in case your wishlist item isn’t part of our top picks.
Headsets
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, $139.99 (22% off)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $66.49 (49% off)
Keyboards
- Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo, $199.99 (20% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard, $179.99 (22% off)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, $99.99 (23% off)
Mice and mousepads
- Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, $99.99 (33% off)
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, $79.99 (38% off)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $79.99 (47% off)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse, $74.99 (42% off)
- Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse, $59.99 (25% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse, $39.99 (43% off)
- Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse, $39.99 (50% off)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $19.99 (60% off)
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad, $39.99 (33% off)
Best deals on routers and networking gear
This year’s Amazon Prime Day sales include a surprising number of discounts on networking gear—including some for people who have more serious setups that require power-over-ethernet (PoE) gear. Even if you’re not in the market for a new router, check out the Wi-Fi adapter deals. We’re eyeing the TP-Link USB 3.0 Wi-Fi adapter for sprucing up a couple of older laptops.
Mesh routers
- Google Nest Wi-Fi AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router System (2 pack), $209 (30% off)
- TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (Deco S4 2-pack), $87.99 (20% off)
Traditional routers
- Asus AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router, $44.99 (25% off)
- D-Link Wi-Fi 6 AX4800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router, $149.99 (32% off)
- Netgear Nighthawk X6S Tri-band Wi-Fi Router, $199.99 (29% off)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router, $119.99 (40% off)
- Netgear AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router, $79.99 (20% off)
- TP-Link AC2600 Dual-band Wi-Fi Router, $87.99 (37% off)
- TP-Link AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router, $39.99 (20% off)
Switches
- D-Link ethernet PoE Switch, 8 Port Smart Managed w/ 64W, $79.99 (20% off)
- TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit PoE Unmanaged Switch, $44.99 (25% off)
- TP-Link PoE Splitter 802.3AF Gigabit Port 5/9/12V DC Power, $9.99 (23% off)
Range extenders and access points
- Asus AC750 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Repeater & Range Extender, $34.99 (30% off)
- D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh AC1900 Dual-Band Access Point, $62.99 (30% off)
- D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh AC750 Dual-Band Wireless or ethernet Port, $31.49 (30% off)
- Netgear Nighthawk EAX80 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender, $179.99 (28% off)
- Netgear Wi-Fi AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Range Extender, $109.99 (31% off)
- Netgear EX6250 Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender, $49.99 (58% off)
- Netgear AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router, $47.99 (36% off)
- TP-Link AC1900 Dual-band Wi-Fi Extender, $69.99 (22% off)
- TP-Link AC1200 Dual-band Wi-Fi Extender, $36.99 (26% off)
Wi-Fi adapters
- Asus Dual-Band 802.11AC Bluetooth 5 Gigabit Wi-Fi PCIe Card, $30.79 (23% off)
- TP-Link USB 3.0 AC1300 Wi-Fi Adapter w/ High-Gain Antenna, $17.99 (22% off)
ethernet adapters
- TP-Link USB 3.0 to Gigabit ethernet Adapter, $11.99 (20% off)
Cable modems
- NETGEAR CM700 DOCSIS 3 Cable Modem, $79.99 (27% off)
NAS enclosures
- Synology DS920+ 4-bay NAS DiskStation (Diskless), $439.99 (20% off)
- Synology DS220+ 2-bay NAS DiskStation (Diskless), $239.99 (20% off)
Top tech sales during Prime Day
Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: