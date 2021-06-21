Best Amazon Prime Day deals on PC components, monitors, networking gear, and more

Sift through the Amazon Prime Day sales on clothes, outdoor furniture, and beauty products, and you’ll find some surprisingly good deals on PC components and networking gear. While the offerings aren’t nearly as complete as previous years (you can’t build a whole PC with Prime Day PC component deals), those looking to upgrade or grab a few pieces for a project can still save a solid chunk of cash. Here are the best deals we’ve found on CPUs, monitors, cases, routers, and more during Day 1 of Amazon’s sale blowout.

Top PC component, gaming accessory, and networking deals during Amazon Prime Day

The creme de la creme of Amazon’s discounts in these categories include an unlocked 10th-gen Core i7 available for the price of its Core i5 sibling, a 2TB NVMe SSD for under $150, and one of our favorite gaming mice for just $20.

Best PC component deals

As expected, most of this year’s PC component deals focus less on core components like processors, graphics cards, memory, and motherboards. That said, you can still snag some excellent low prices on 10th-gen Intel parts (how the times have changed!) while also scooping up affordable storage, extra fans, and possibly even a fancy new display.

Cases

CPU

CPU coolers

Fans

Samsung

Internal storage drives

Solid state drives (SSDs) - M.2 PCIe

Solid state drives (SSDs) - SATA

Hard disk drives (HDDs)

Samsung

Monitors

Gaming

Productivity

Motherboards

Power supplies

Water cooling kits

Razer

Best deals on gaming & streaming accessories

Razer’s big blowout during Amazon Prime Day means serious savings on select keyboards, headsets, mice, and more. We’ve highlighted the best here, including the ultra-popular DeathAdder mouse for just $20, but be sure to check out the full lineup of deals in case your wishlist item isn’t part of our top picks.

Headsets

Keyboards

Mice and mousepads

Netgear

Best deals on routers and networking gear

This year’s Amazon Prime Day sales include a surprising number of discounts on networking gear—including some for people who have more serious setups that require power-over-ethernet (PoE) gear. Even if you’re not in the market for a new router, check out the Wi-Fi adapter deals. We’re eyeing the TP-Link USB 3.0 Wi-Fi adapter for sprucing up a couple of older laptops.

Mesh routers

Traditional routers

Switches

Range extenders and access points

Wi-Fi adapters

ethernet adapters

Cable modems

NAS enclosures

Top tech sales during Prime Day

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: