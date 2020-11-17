These portable power stations, perfect for camping and emergencies, are all on sale

Whether you’re heading out for camping or want to be prepared for emergencies, a power station is a great tool for packing portable power. They can be quite expensive , but today on Amazon, there are several awesome options on sale.

The Jackery Explorer 240 power station is $213 today with an on-page coupon, dropping it down from a list price of $300 (it hasn’t been this low since June). With a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, this quiet generator is perfect for charging up laptops, drones, and more. It features one AC outlet, two USB-A ports and one DC car port.

The Rockpals 250-Watt portable generator is $160 today with an on-page coupon, a solid drop from its $190 list price, and its best price since January. This power station boasts 250 Watts, which is plenty for charging phones and laptops, plugging in a TV, and more. The power station can be fully charged in just eight hours, and features dual AC outputs, two USB 2.1A ports and four DC 12V (60W) ports.

The SnugMax Vickers 200 portable power station is $165 with an on-page coupon, bringing it down from a list price of $180, and hitting its lowest price ever. This power station features two DC12V ports, one USB (45W）port, and three USB-A ports.

The Aiper 150W portable power station is $115 with an on-page coupon, down from a list price of $130, and just $5 off its all-time low. This power station can charge an iPhone 8 around 20 times on a single charge, with a variety of outputs for plugging in all your devices: two AC ports, three DC ports, and two USB ports.

For more deals, including discounts on power banks, charging cables, and wireless chargers, be sure to check out our roundup of some of the best early Black Friday deals.