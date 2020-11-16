Amazon is blowing out our favorite speedy Samsung SSDs

You don't need to wait for Black Friday if you're looking for a new speed SSD to boost your PC's performance. Amazon is selling several of our favorite Samsung drives, including NVMe and SATA III options, with many at all-time-low prices.

First up we have the 1TB Samsung 860 Evo for $100Remove non-product link. That's $100 off the MSRP, $20 below our most recent mention, and a new all-time low. This drive was our previous top pick as the best SSD for most people, and it's still an excellent choice, especially at this price.

Next up is the Samsung 970 EVO in a 1TB version for $130Remove non-product link down from $148 and the all-time low, and a 2TB version for $250Remove non-product link instead of $300, about $10 off its all-time low. We reviewed this NVMe SSD and gave it four out of five stars for its fantastic performance, especially when dealing with smaller files.

Also on sale is the 1TB Evo Plus for $150Remove non-product link. While this isn't the all-time low, it's close and an overall excellent price for a drive. that we gave four out of five stars. And finally, the 2TB Samsung 870 QVO is $200Remove non-product link, another all-time low price. This SSD also figures in as one of our recommendations as the best SSD for most people, and we called the 8TB version "stupendous" in our four-star review.

So whatever your storage needs, there's something for everyone right now in this Samsung SSD sales bonanza. So head over to Amazon and check out the options before they're all gone.