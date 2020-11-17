This GeForce RTX 2060-equipped Asus TUF A15 laptop is down to $800

Today is the day to pull the trigger on that new gaming laptop purchase. Best Buy is selling the 15.6-inch Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 processor and a GeForce GTX 2060 for $800Remove non-product link, good for $200 off the MSRP and an all-around excellent price for this laptop.

The Asus TUF A15 has a 15.6-inches 1080p display with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for onboard storage Diving further under the hood, you'll find a Ryzen 7 4800H, which is a Zen 2 processor with eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 2.9GHz, and a boost up to 4.2GHz.

Graphics, meanwhile, are handled by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. That's a nice GPU, and while it's not the most powerful graphics you can find for a laptop, it supports newer features such as real-time ray tracing for enhanced visuals, and DirectX 12 Ultimate features such as variable-rate shading. In short, this GPU should have no trouble powering your gaming habit for years to come.

The laptop also has built-in DTS sound speakers, HDMI output for those times you need a bigger screen, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. This is an excellent laptop for the price and on top of everything else you get a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

[Today's deal: 15.6-inch Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop for $800 at Best BuyRemove non-product link]