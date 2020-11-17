Deal

This GeForce RTX 2060-equipped Asus TUF A15 laptop is down to $800

Save hundreds on a solid gaming laptop

Contributor, PCWorld |

bestbuyasustuflaptop
Asus

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Today is the day to pull the trigger on that new gaming laptop purchase. Best Buy is selling the 15.6-inch Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 processor and a GeForce GTX 2060 for $800, good for $200 off the MSRP and an all-around excellent price for this laptop.

The Asus TUF A15 has a 15.6-inches 1080p display with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for onboard storage Diving further under the hood, you'll find a Ryzen 7 4800H, which is a Zen 2 processor with eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 2.9GHz, and a boost up to 4.2GHz. 

Graphics, meanwhile, are handled by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. That's a nice GPU, and while it's not the most powerful graphics you can find for a laptop, it supports newer features such as real-time ray tracing for enhanced visuals, and DirectX 12 Ultimate features such as variable-rate shading. In short, this GPU should have no trouble powering your gaming habit for years to come.

The laptop also has built-in DTS sound speakers, HDMI output for those times you need a bigger screen, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. This is an excellent laptop for the price and on top of everything else you get a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

[Today's deal: 15.6-inch Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop for $800 at Best Buy]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes