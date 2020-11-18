Find the best gift for tech lovers

Gift Guide for Tech Lovers

The year 2020 has been anything but normal, but that doesn't mean your gift giving has to suffer. Here is a roundup of eBay tech steals that are sure to please the tech lovers in your life - and your wallet - this holiday season.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Whether you opt for the classic Space Gray or one of this model's three other colors, it is no secret that the stainless-steel body of the iPhone 11 Pro is an aesthetic marvel.

On the specs end, it is jam-packed with a high-storage capacity (up to 512 GB), a Super Retina XDR/HDR display, and one of the highest-resolution phone cameras on the market. Snag this phone at eBay to capture all those special moments - and save 23% on your purchase.

Apple iPhone XS

The iPhone XS is a solid choice for the tech enthusiast who doesn't need all the bells and whistles, but still craves the reliability and prestige of the iPhone. Although released in 2018 and now only available refurbished, it still stacks up to its successors in key areas, like camera and display quality. The 5.85"; screen means it is more ergonomic than its larger, newer counterparts.

Find this blend of value and technological refinement at eBay for 53% off.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is the flagship product of the iPhone 11 family. Some of its core features include 4K video capability, a sleek yet water-resistant glass body, and up to 17 hours of video playback.

The 6.1" Liquid Retina HD screen - one of the biggest available today - provides welcome relief to those wanting a bigger, yet laser-sharp display. Furthermore, the iPhone 11 comes in a total of six attractive colors, ranging from a sleek black to a light candy green. The PRODUCT(RED) color is great for those who want to give, but also give back. As of this year, a portion of purchases will go toward the Global Fund to fight COVID-19.

Save 54% on this 2019 CNET Editors' Choice Award winner by purchasing it at eBay.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Laptop

Lenovo is known for producing laptops that combine value, durability, and efficiency - all in one powerful package. The ThinkPadX1 gets bonus points for long battery life, rich display, and sharp Dolby audio. Despite its Core i5 1.8 GHz processor, it features a minimalistic black unibody design that clocks in at a slender 2.4 pounds.

Whether your gift receiver uses the laptop for business or Netflix binge sessions, you'll enjoy the 45% savings when purchasing it at eBay.

Apple MacBook Air

The MacBook line has long been the laptop of choice for those who work in creative fields, such as graphic design, video editing, and music production. It is equally well-loved by Apple and computer aficionados alike.

While it lacks the more refined features of the Pro versions, the MacBook Air is simplicity at its finest. Its lowest-priced, entry-level 2020 model features a 1.1 GHz, dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, crisp Retina display, and upgraded keyboard. The entire device, including its hallmark aluminum body, weighs in at a portable 2.8 pounds.

Head to eBay today to save 13% on this crowd favorite.

Xbox One S + free controller

The Xbox One S is for the beloved gamer on your holiday list. Bluetooth connectivity, HDR capability on many popular game titles, 4K Blu-ray playback, and a 1 TB storage capacity make it a well-rounded console for both games and movies. This model also has a sleek, more compact design relative to its predecessor, the Xbox One.

With a saving of 18% and a free controller when you buy at eBay, you can't go wrong.

Bose SoundLink Mini II Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker is proof that good things come in small packages. This portable, 1.5-pound speaker ranks highly for sound quality, especially when it comes to bass delivery. Its 10-hour battery life and ability to pair with up to two Bluetooth devices at once mean that the audiophile in your life can jam out all day and night.

The Bose name is a guarantee that you're getting some of the best sound performance in the industry. Get this speaker today at eBay - 50% off the retail price.

Apple Watch

This smartwatch has been a game-changer in the tech world, infusing the tale-as-old-as-time watch design with modern capabilities. It is also a testament to our need to stay connected in a tech-dominant world.

The Apple Watch is Apple's contender in the smartwatch playing field. From monitoring your daily step count to providing a hands-free way to glance at messages and emails, this device is a great addition to your Apple lover's arsenal of goods.

You can find the Apple Watch on sale for 19% off, courtesy of the eBay Holiday Sale.

Final thoughts

Gift giving is one of the oldest traditions and the holidays are a wonderful opportunity to show the special people in your life that you appreciate their presence. E-commerce affords consumers a wide array of offerings, as well as a chance to secure some of the best deals. Nothing is stopping you from finding that perfect, budget-friendly gift! You can find these offers and other eBay coupons at PCWorld, so search on and gift away. Happy holidays!





