This 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook is less than $200 right now

If you need a cheap Chromebook for work or home-schooling, we've got a great deal for you today: Walmart is selling the 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $200Remove non-product link, good for $100 off the MSRP and nailing the sweet spot for Chromebook pricing.

This version of the S330 features a 720p display (1366 x 768), is powered by Mediatek's MT8173C quad-core processor, and has 4GB of LPDDR3 with 32GB of onboard storage (plus two years of 100GB Google Drive storage). Those specs might not seem like much for a 2020 laptop, but for a $199 Chromebook, they're excellent. Plus it's super-portable at just 3.3 pounds.

For ports, the laptop has one USB-C, one standard USB 3.0, and a microSD slot. There's also one HDMI port for when you want to connect a bigger screen, as well as a 720p webcam and dual 2-watt speakers. Obviously, it runs Chrome OS, but it also supports the Google Play Store so you can run Android apps, and it should also work with Linux in order to run a few necessary desktop apps.

We haven't reviewed this laptop, but it has 4 stars on Walmart with more than 550 ratings and 4.5 stars on Amazon with more than 1,300 reviews. So if you need a solid machine at a great price for work and a little play, look no further than this deal on the Lenovo Chromebook S330.

[Today's deal: Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $200 at WalmartRemove non-product link]