The HP Sprocket portable photo printer is just $70 today

Forget instant cameras—the HP Sprocket allows you to instantly print pictures you’ve taken on your own phone or some other camera. Today on Amazon, you can grab a Sprocket of your own from for $70Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $100 and the cheapest we’ve seen it.

At 5.13 x 3.48 x 0.69 inches, this compact printer is small enough to toss in a bag, and it connects to your phone using Bluetooth, with photo editing options available in the HP Sprocket app. This printer works with HP Zink photo paper, which is sticky-backed and smudge-proof to create stickers of your photos and to make journaling with them a whole lot easier. In addition, this latest version of the Sprocket, while still small and portable, prints photos that 2.3 x 3.4 inches—that’s 30 percent larger than the output of the original hardware.

This portable instant photo printer averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 400 user ratings on Amazon.

